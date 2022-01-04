Keys politician charged with domestic battery after fight with wife over texts, cops say

A Florida Keys city councilman was arrested Monday night on a domestic battery charge after an altercation with his wife over his cellphone, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Wofsey, a 44-year-old elected councilman for the Middle Keys city of Marathon, remained in county jail on Stock Island Tuesday morning. Deputies arrested him outside his Marathon home the night before, where they found him shortly after 10 p.m. in his underwear yelling that his wife punched him in the face while he was sleeping, according to an arrest report.

The altercation was over text messages he received from another woman, deputies said.

His wife, Paige Wofsey, 41, told deputies that while her husband was sleeping on the couch after drinking alcohol, she heard his cellphone receive a text message. She checked it and saw it was from another woman and the conversation was “romantic in nature,” deputies wrote in the report.

The wife, who declined to comment when reached by the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com Tuesday, woke her husband up by pushing on his stomach to confront him about the texts, deputies say. They immediately began to argue.

When his wife tried texting the woman, Wofsey fought with her over the phone and slapped her in the ear, she told deputies, according to the report.

The altercation spilled out to the home’s hallway, where Wofsey pushed his wife against the wall and scratched her arm, deputies said. The couple’s 12-year-old son tried to separate the two but was pushed away by his father, the report states.

The couple’s 9-year-old daughter also witnessed the incident, she told deputies.

According to a local media reports, Wofsey, a cab driver, was elected to the Marathon City Council in November.

It’s not yet known how Wofsey’s arrest will affect his standing on the Marathon City Council.