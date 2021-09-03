Keys to serve 96 years in murder

Sep. 3—DANVILLE — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday via press release that a Danville man was sentenced to 96 years in prison for murder and dismembering and concealing the body of a Danville woman.

In July, a Vermilion County jury found Ocheil Keys, 30, of Danville, guilty of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death in the murder of Barbara Rose, 50, of Danville. Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey today sentenced Keys to 60 years in prison for one count of first degree murder, a total of 30 years in prison for two counts of dismembering a human body and a total of six years in prison for three counts of concealment of a homicidal death. The sentences will run consecutively.

"While this sentence in no way makes up for the loss that Barbara Rose's friends and family have experienced, I hope that it provides some healing and relief," Raoul said. "This sentence underscores the importance of partnerships between state and local law enforcement agencies. I appreciate the collaboration of the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office and the Danville Police Department, which were essential in obtaining some justice for Barbara Rose's loved ones."

On Oct. 22, 2017, Keys shot and killed Rose, his longtime girlfriend. After telling Rose's family and friends that she left the state, Keys attempted to conceal the murder by burning Rose's body in an abandoned house. When that was unsuccessful, Keys dismembered Rose's body in an attempt to hide it. Following an intensive week-long missing persons investigation, investigators from the Danville Police Department found Rose's body in a car owned by Keys' mother.

The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy's office.

Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department and Attorney General Kwame Raoul' office for their efforts in this case and reaffirmed that, "violent offenders in Vermilion County will not be able to avoid being held accountable for their heinous acts."

Lacy further stated, "We are committed to seeking appropriate penalties for violent criminal acts."