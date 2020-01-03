Keys teacher arrested on burglary and theft charges. She’s still got a job

A Florida Keys teacher who had a brush with the law in 2018 has been arrested once again after police said she burglarized her ex-husband’s home and stole a cell phone.

Ashlie Nan Hood, 40, of Key West, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of felony burglary and theft.

She got into the home through a window and with her boyfriend ransacked her daughter’s room in search of a phone, police reported.

Police said she was upset about a video that had been posted online, but the arrest report didn’t state what was on the video or whether it was on the stolen phone.

But police did say Hood left the home on Petronia Street with a black iPhone 8 that belonged to her son.

Her ex-husband pays for the phone, police said, so he is listed as the victim on the report.

Hood was released from the Stock Island Detention Center the same day as her arrest after posting a $50,000 bond.

As of Thursday, Hood is still teaching art at the pre-K through 8th grade Horace O’Bryant School in Key West after the arrest, said Principal Christina McPherson.

Hood’s hire date was Aug. 13, 2015, according to the school district.

Neither Hood nor her attorney returned messages for comment.

Hood was arrested in July 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after police said she scratched her then-boyfriend’s back.

But prosecutors didn’t take the case after the alleged victim, William Siewers, recanted, according to court documents.

Siewers was not charged with any crime after his arrest for domestic battery.

This time, it’s another domestic incident that led to her arrest, but it involves a different boyfriend, her ex-husband and her two children, who aren’t named in the police report because they are juveniles.

Hood, according to police, showed up at her ex-husband’s home on Dec. 20 and asked to search her child’s room. She was told she could not.

Later that day, Hood entered the home through a bedroom window, setting off an alarm, police said. She allegedly ransacked one child’s room.

Her son and a few of his friends were in the house at the time Hood showed up but the son said he ran out of the house and never saw his mother or her boyfriend.

Hood’s daughter, who was out of town at the time with her father, called her mother and told her to get out of the house, police said.

“Make me,” Hood reportedly replied, police said.

Hood was arrested on a warrant Dec. 29.

She told an officer she was thinking about whether to call her lawyer and the officer asked her no questions.

