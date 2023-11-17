Keyser fugitive arrested in Westernport police pursuit

Nov. 17—CUMBERLAND — A Keyser woman is awaiting extradition to West Virginia after she was reportedly observed committing traffic offenses while operating a moped in the Westernport area and then failing to stop for deputies, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Tonya VanMeter was apprehended after ignoring the traffic stop and then driving through residential lawns in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue and in the area of Westernport Elementary School. She was taken into custody after abandoning the vehicle and allegedly running from officers.

Van Meter, 42, reportedly provided false identification to deputies before she was positively identified with the assistance of West Virginia State Police and the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Charged with fleeing and eluding, obstructing and hindering, providing false information to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, operating an uninsured vehicle and related charges, VanMeter was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bail, pending extradition proceedings for her return to West Virginia where she is wanted on an arrest warrant.