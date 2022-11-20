Keyser man jailed after chase

Nov. 20—CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man remained jailed Sunday after he allegedly fled when authorities attempted to stop his vehicle on Interstate 68 on Friday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Urgent, 52, of Keyser, was being held at the county detention center on charges including fleeing/eluding uniformed police; reckless, negligent and aggressive driving; speeding (85 mph in a 25 mph zone); and obstructing and hindering law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the incident was the third time Urgent had fled police this year and he was out of jail on bond for the previous two.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to stop Urgent's vehicle just before 5 p.m. Friday near Rocky Gap, but Urgent exited the interstate and continued to Pleasant Valley Road. The deputy reportedly ended the pursuit as Urgent passed vehicles on Pleasant Valley and traveled into Pennsylvania, but continued to follow Urgent's vehicle as he reentered Maryland at Flintstone.

Urgent eventually stopped at Love's Travel Stop, where he was taken into custody.