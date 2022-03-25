Keystone Heights man gets 55 years in prison in 2017 death, sexual battery of Jordan Cooper

This is the Clay County Sheriff's Office 2017 missing-person flyer for 25-year-old Jordan Cooper, found dead two weeks later concealed in the attic of her home.

The post-Thanksgiving 2017 search for 25-year-old Jordan Cooper stretched across Keystone Heights, starting on Payne Road where she lived.

It ended on Dec. 9 back in her home when her body was found stuffed among the insulation in her attic, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Now former neighbor Joe Arthur Turner, 31, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the second-degree murder and sexual battery of the woman who had the mental capacity of a young teen, investigators said.

Arrested just weeks after Cooper's disappearance, Turner entered a guilty plea on March 10 to those charges and another of burglary with assault as part of a plea deal to avoid a possible death penalty.

Turner's sentence was announced Friday by Judge Steven Whittington as Cooper's family sat in court. Prior to the sentencing, her family issued a statement saying their hearts will "forever be broken and missing the piece that is Jordan." They said nothing will ever take her place, but her memory will always be with them.

"Jordan was a true victim. She was in the place she felt most secure, her home, when she was brutally murdered and taken from us. A senseless tragedy," the statement reads in part. "The guilty plea and sentencing of the perpetrator, after a four-year process, brings closure to the legal process and finally attains some type of justice for Jordan. While the negotiated sentence may not be what the defendant deserved, it will allow those who loved Jordan the opportunity to move forward and hopefully find peace."

The case file

Cooper was reported missing Nov. 25, 2017, last seen near Little Rain Lake Park off Florida 21 within walking distance of her home in the quiet Brooklyn Bay neighborhood. She lived on the same property as her family.

Police searched extensively for two weeks before discovering her "heavily concealed in the attic under layers of insulation,” Chief Wayne McKinney said at the time. “Even looking for her, we had problems finding her.”

A medical examiner’s report said Cooper had been killed either Nov. 25 or 26, just days after Thanksgiving. She died from asphyxia, or suffocation, and had bruises on her neck, face, chest and legs, cuts on her arms and a bruised tongue when she bit it, the report said.

The Sheriff's Office said Investigators had begun looking at other crimes in the neighborhood for possible leads, then learned of a nearby Nov. 1 burglary that led them to Turner's home about a third of a mile from Cooper's.

When deputies tried to arrest Turner on Dec. 18, 2017, the warrant said he hid in the attic where deputies found a bag of women’s clothing nearby. Several pieces were later determined to have come from Cooper’s home. DNA from the scene matched his.

As part of his sentence, Turner also was labeled a sexual predator, the State Attorney's Office said.

Jordan Cooper will always be remembered

The Cooper family's statement also asked people to remember her "in her brightest moments, and not as a victim." They said she loved Harry Potter, music, books and her dog, Dozer.

To honor her memory, the family has formed a nonprofit organization to award scholarships to students at Keystone Heights High School, where Cooper graduated.

"Jordan would love knowing that she is helping other graduates fulfill their dreams, whatever they may be," the statement said. "... In this way Jordan will live on, not only in our hearts, but in the hope that her memory brings to those students who receive scholarships. Jordan, we love you and we miss you. We wish you were still here with us."

The scholarship is open to all seniors to help them pursue their goals after high school, with more information at jordancooperscholarship.org.

