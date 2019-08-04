Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS): Are Analysts Bullish?

In May 2019, Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) released its most recent earnings announcement, which suggested that the company experienced a substantial tailwind, more than doubling its earnings from the prior year. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view Keystone Law Group's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings climbing by a single digit 9.0%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more positive with rates generating double digit 26% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£5.4m by 2022.

AIM:KEYS Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

While it’s helpful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Keystone Law Group's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means that, we can assume Keystone Law Group will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

