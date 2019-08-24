Will Keystone Law Group plc's (LON:KEYS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

After Keystone Law Group plc's (LON:KEYS) earnings announcement in January 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, as a 9.0% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 48%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£3.8m, we can expect this to reach UK£4.1m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Keystone Law Group perform in the near future?

The view from 3 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of KEYS's earnings growth over these next few years.

AIM:KEYS Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

From the current net income level of UK£3.8m and the final forecast of UK£5.4m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for KEYS’s earnings is 12%. This leads to an EPS of £0.17 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £0.12. Margins are currently sitting at 8.9%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.45773 and KEYS's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

