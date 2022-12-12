Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010
Robert Tuttle
(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years.

The major line running from Canada into the US Midwest was shut after a spill of 14,000 barrels a day, with some of that crude released into a local waterway. The spill, in combination with several others in recent years, will mean that Keystone has leaked almost 26,000 barrels of crude on US land since 2010. That’s the most of any other pipeline during that period, according to preliminary spill data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Other notable pipeline spills include Tesoro’s High Plains conduit that ruptured in 2013 and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 6B, which caused a massive oil leak in the Kalamazoo River in 2010, the data show. (The 2010 BP oil spill that spewed millions of barrels of crude took place after an offshore drill rig sank in the Gulf of Mexico.)

“Over the last several years, we have taken decisive action to implement measures to strengthen our approach to safety and the integrity of our system and will conduct a full investigation into the root cause of this incident, in cooperation with regulators,” the company said in a statement.

TC Energy is continuing recovery efforts and hasn’t yet set a date to restart operations for the pipeline that can transport about 600,000 barrel a day, the company said on Sunday. The spilled oil is contained and repair planning is underway. The company is also preparing for rain forecast for Monday. While Keystone is the largest spiller of crude oil since 2010, the refined fuel pipeline Colonial Pipeline’s Line 1 has spilled more liquid hydrocarbons than Keystone.

