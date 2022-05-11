Keystone Oaks School District employee facing felony child porn charges

An employee of Keystone Oaks School District is facing felony child pornography charges.

According to a letter from the superintendent, the district found out Wednesday that the Allegheny County Police Department has filed charges against Thomas Duxbury.

Police told the district that Duxbury has been charged with five felony child pornography related charges.

The district says Duxbury has been on administrative leave since April 22, when the district was first made aware of an investigation involving him.

Duxbury was a music teacher at Keystone Oaks Middle and High Schools and as a gifted support teacher at Keystone Oaks Middle School.

The school district has not been made aware that these charges are related to any activity involving students in the district.

Superintendent William Stropkaj said the district will continue to work with County Police throughout the course of their investigation.

Additional information is not available at this time.

