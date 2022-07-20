Keystone RV will close two Goshen plants, putting 334 out of work. Here's what we know.

Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
·3 min read

GOSHEN — Keystone RV has filed a notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development indicating that it intends to close two plants in the city, displacing 334 employees.

In its notice, the company said it would close Plant 41 at 2833 Sourwood Drive and Plant 705 located at 2639 Lincolnway East effective, Sept. 23. The notice is intended to give employees 60 days to prepare for the job loss.

Officials with RV giant Thor Industries, the parent of Keystone, didn't respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. In a letter to employees, Keystone told workers that the action is expected to be permanent and that it planned to offer seminars covering unemployment benefits and resume assistance.

In an emailed statement to the media, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said there is always concern when people in the community face job loss. “We are working with business and industry leaders to better understand what is happening and see what may come in the future,” he said.

Though RV shipments from factories remained slightly ahead of 2021 through May this year, the RV Industry Association has reported that the industry expects business to level off in the second half and finish about 8.4% lower than last year’s record 600,240 total shipments. 

Even then, the projected 550,000 units shipped from manufacturers would be the second best ever for the industry, which employs tens of thousands in Elkhart County and surrounding areas.

“Gas prices can have a psychological effect on people,” said Monika Geraci, a spokeswoman for the RV trade group. “But people who own RVs recognize that it’s still an economical way to travel.”

Besides record high fuels prices that make travel more expensive, higher interest rates might be affecting sales and overall inflation is taking a bite out of the pocket of every consumer in the country, according to observers.

At the retail level, there’s more evidence of a slowdown — at least compared to the blistering pace that was set in the immediate aftermath of the beginning of the pandemic when consumers sought out RVs, boats and other types of outdoor recreational that were deemed safer than other activities.

Keystone celebrated the production of its 1 millionth RV in 2019.
Keystone celebrated the production of its 1 millionth RV in 2019.

Even though RV shipments have remained relatively strong through the first half, retail registrations of RVs already have begun to slide, dropping 23.5% through May compared to the first five months of 2021 in the United States and Canada, according to Grand Rapids-based Statistical Surveys Inc.

Chris Stager, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County, doesn’t know any details behind the plant closures, but he pointed out that the RV industry is still operating at a strong pace and said there is still demand for labor in the region.

Earlier this year, Elkhart County drew attention for having the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. People wondered how it would be able to continue filling jobs at area manufacturing plants let alone the estimated 1,000 positions that will be available at a massive Amazon facility that’s being built along the Indiana Toll Road.

In May, Elkhart County’s unemployment rate stood at 1.8%, still below the state average of 2.5%. 

"Now the national economy is under duress," said Stager. "But there are still companies in need of employees, and Amazon is expected to begin hiring early next year."

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Keystone RV will close two plants in Goshen, putting 334 out of work

Recommended Stories

  • Officer on Horseback Pursues Robbery Suspect in Times Square

    An officer on horseback pursued a man suspected of robbing a sunglasses vendor in Times Square, New York City, on July 16, bodycam footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows.The video shows the officer riding on horseback on West 40th Street near Times Square in pursuit of the suspect, before the man is apprehended by other officers.Local media reported the suspect allegedly swung a piece of glass at the vendor before leaving without paying. He was charged with robbery, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, local media reported.NYPD said, “All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones.” Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • Republican takes fundraising edge ahead of Aug. 23 primary in NY-23

    Republican Carl Paladino has a fundraising edge ahead of the Aug. 23 primary in New York's 23rd District.

  • Florida Python Challenge: Are dogs allowed? Can people eat python eggs? Other things to know

    Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day event in which pro & novice snake hunters head into the field to capture as many pythons as possible, for a prize

  • Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday. Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • 7 low-tech, old-fashioned ways to keep your home cool when temperatures soar

    When temperatures spike in a heat wave, here are some low-tech, old-fashioned methods to keep your home cool.

  • Game changer? Thailand debuts durian variety that doesn't stink

    The Pak Chong-Khao Yai cultivar was introduced last week at the Pak Chong-Khao Yai GI Durian Festival hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, where beauty queens and durian connoisseurs alike tried the new variant. It was approved last year with the geographical indication (GI) label by the Department of Intellectual Property, which certifies that a product originates from a particular geographical location and possesses a quality reputable to the area. Thailand is the world’s leading durian exporter, having made 187 billion baht (approximately $5 billion) from sales of the fruit in the last year.

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • 3 Affordable East Coast Cities Where People Love To Live

    The East Coast of the U.S. sometimes gets a bad reputation as being either overpriced or not having a high quality of living. But the truth is there are plenty of cities on the East Coast that are...

  • Sydney Sweeney SLAMS Bikini Company In Lawsuit; Claims They’re ‘Shoddy’ & ‘Scammers’

    Sydney Sweeney is responding to a lawsuit filed against her by a bikini company, had she is not holding back! The “Euphoria” actress had to come down from her two-time Emmy nominee high when a California-based company recently slapped a lawsuit against her for breaking her contract. Sydney Sweeney Accuses Of Bailing On Bikini Company […]

  • Over 80 layoffs hit auto industry plant outside Charlotte that’s closing after 31 years

    Layoffs will start in late September, according to a report filed with the state.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Fewer workers want to be in office full-time than ever, but bosses are winning the back-to-work battle

    Only one-fifth of knowledge workers want to go into office full-time, per a new survey. But one-third are working from the office five days a week.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellant

  • Hale and Hearty Soup Chain Closes All Locations Without Warning

    The soup and sandwich chain posted a sign to their 16 storefronts announcing the closure on July 1

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Twitter is being roiled by an internal tool showing employees get paid double for the same job in different countries

    Twitter released the salary tool with no intention of changing any pay discrepancies, according to an employee.

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • Elon Musk Loses Bid to Delay Trial; Date Set for Court Battle With Twitter

    Twitter sued the Tesla CEO for calling off a $44 billion purchase of the company

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]