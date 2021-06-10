Keystone XL pipeline halted after Biden blocks permit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miles of pipe sit in North Dakota ready to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline (FILE)
Miles of pipe sit in North Dakota ready to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline (FILE)

The Keystone XL pipeline's developer has halted all construction on the project months after its permit was revoked by the Biden administration.

The pipeline was set to carry oil 1,200 miles (1,900km) from the Canadian province of Alberta down to Nebraska.

Environmentalists and Native American groups had fought against the project for more than a decade.

President Donald Trump revived the pipeline in 2017, two years after it was rejected by President Barack Obama.

In a statement on Wednesday, Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with regional regulators to dismantle their equipment and "ensure a safe termination of and exit from" areas where construction had been planned.

On his first day in office President Joe Biden cancelled a permit to allow the project to cross into the US amid concerns that it would worsen climate change.

Mr Biden's decision came over the objections of US lawmakers, including members of his own party, who said the project would have created energy sector and construction jobs for American workers.

On Wednesday, a group of Republican senators introduced legislation that would force the Biden administration to account for the number of jobs lost due to the project's cancellation.

"The Keystone XL pipeline would have strengthened US energy independence while supporting thousands of high-paying jobs in the US and Canada," Idaho Senator and bill sponsor Jim Risch said in a statement.

The group also condemned the Biden administration for waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project - a Russian pipeline intended to deliver gas to Germany.

The bill, which is not expected to become law, would require the Secretary of Labor to report to Congress the number of jobs estimated to have been lost due to the project's cancellation.

While visiting US troops stationed in the UK during a trip to the G7 conference on Wednesday, Mr Biden said that climate change represents the "greatest threat" to US national security.

"This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming," he said.

"There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they're literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Developer officially cancels Keystone XL pipeline project blocked by Biden

    Keystone XL, which was proposed in 2008 to bring oil from Canada's Western tar sands to U.S. refiners, was halted by owner TC Energy Corp after U.S. President Joe Biden this year revoked a key permit needed for a U.S. stretch of the 1,200-mile project. Its demise comes as other North American oil pipelines, including Dakota Access and Enbridge Line 3, face continued opposition from environmental groups. "This is a landmark moment in the fight against the climate crisis," said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • BCA won’t ID deputies who fatally shot man in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood

    Deputies who fatally shot a man on the top of a parking garage in Minneapolis last week will not be identified because they were working undercover and are protected under Minnesota law, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday.The statute the BCA cited in its news release stipulates law enforcement "shall withhold public access to data" if it would reveal the identity of ...

  • Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking office

    The president will meet with G7 country leaders and Queen Elizabeth, then with NATO and EU members in Geneva, finishing with a high-stakes one-on-one with Vladimir Putin.

  • Mickey Mouse greeted fans while scuba diving in an aquarium tank at Disney for World Oceans Day

    Disney blogs have reported that Mickey Mouse swam at Epcot's The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion in celebration of World Oceans Day.

  • Census releases guidelines for controversial privacy tool

    After three years of fierce debates, conflicting academic papers and a lawsuit, the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday announced guidelines for how a controversial statistical method will be applied to the numbers used for drawing congressional and legislative districts. The method is meant to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, though critics have claimed it favors confidentiality at the expense of accurate numbers. The privacy method adds controlled “noise,” or intentional errors, to the data to obscure the identity of any given participant in the 2020 census while still providing statistically valid information.

  • Oil skids as start of U.S. summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country's peak season for motoring. Brent crude oil futures were down 55 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.67 a barrel by 0341 GMT, while U.S. oil futures declined by 53 cents, or 0.8%, at $69.43 a barrel. U.S. crude oil stockpiles that include the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell for the 11th straight week as refiners ramped up output, but fuel inventories grew sharply due to weak consumer demand, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

  • China’s Factory Inflation at 2008 High Adds to Global Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Surging costs of imported commodities drove China’s factory-gate inflation to its highest level since 2008, raising the odds that exporters will begin passing on higher prices and boost inflationary pressures in the global economy.The producer price index climbed 9% in May from a year earlier, driven by price increases for oil, metals and chemicals, the National Bureau of Statistics sai

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Should Enact a Stock Split Right Now

    In more than two decades as an investor, I'd argue that no company action consistently generates more hoopla, while doing nothing from a fundamental perspective, than stock splits. A stock split allows a company's board of directors to alter a company's share price by increasing or decreasing the number of shares outstanding. For instance, a forward 2-for-1 stock split of a company with a $100 share price and 50 million outstanding shares would yield a company with a $50 share price and 100 million outstanding shares.

  • Islanders beat Bruins 6-2 in Game 6, reach Stanley Cup semis

    The New York Islanders got another big second period and ran past the Boston Bruins for a return trip to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night in a front of a raucous home crowd at Nassau Coliseum. “It was awesome,” Nelson said.

  • Why does butter explode in the microwave?

    You should never take your eye off butter that you’re melting in the microwave, because the moment you decide to check your phone or turn to watch your dog do something cute, it will explode. How does the butter know when you’ve broken eye contact? I don’t know. What I do know is why butter likes violently bursting into a hot, greasy mess whenever it’s in the microwave for a few seconds too long.

  • US-UK special relationship: How goes it under Biden and Johnson?

    The leaders of the US and UK will bring their very different backgrounds to their first official meeting.

  • China, U.S. commerce chiefs to cooperate on handling differences, Beijing says

    Top U.S. and Chinese commerce officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences, China's commmerce ministry said on Thursday, the latest high-level exchange as the countries spar over disagreements. Both sides recognise the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open, the Chinese statement said after Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. "They agreed to promote the healthy development of trade and investment and cooperate in a pragmatic way to handle their differences," the Chinese ministry said.

  • Alleged Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    Alleged killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • Idaho mom accused of killing kids in 'doomsday couple' case is being committed for treatment after she was found unfit to stand trial

    A order of commitment said Lori Vallow is "not dangerously mentally ill," after a psychological examination determined she was unfit to stand trial.

  • Teenager shot in Fort Worth high school parking lot has died, police say

    The teen was shot in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School on Monday.

  • Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats 'head on'

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows "great promise." Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency's promise of boosting everyday Americans has failed to materialize, and instead the government must act to address a host of problems. "Cryptocurrency has created opportunities to scam investors, assist criminals, and worsen the climate crisis," she said at a congressional hearing.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • Doctor falsely tells Ohio lawmakers covid shot magnetises people as state grapples with anti-vaxx movement

    Dr Sherri Tenpenny was praised by Republican lawmakers

  • Republican senator accuses opposition to GOP’s restrictive voting laws of playing ‘race card’

    Republican US Senator John Cornyn has accused opponents of restrictive voting laws filed by GOP lawmakers across the US of invoking the “race card” as voting rights advocates warn of their disproportionate impacts to voters of colour. “Once you play the race card, it’s hard for people to think clearly because it tugs at our emotions,” the senator from Texas said in a floor speech on Wednesday.

  • Dental student claims it’s possible to tell if someone is pregnant by looking in their mouth

    Gingivitis is a big giveaway as to whether a patient is expecting, claims one Tiktoker