A Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) insider increased their holdings by 9.9% last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Viewing insider transactions for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KZR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Franklin Berger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Franklin Berger was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Kezar Life Sciences is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Kezar Life Sciences

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kezar Life Sciences insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kezar Life Sciences Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kezar Life Sciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Kezar Life Sciences and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Kezar Life Sciences (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s Truth Social reportedly owes over $1 million in backdated payments

    The platform’s financial woes compound legal troubles as its parent company seeks to complete a SPAC merger.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

    Massmart Holdings Ltd (OTC: MMRTY) bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased fina

  • Fisker Ocean Looks to Make Splash in the EV World

    The Fisker Ocean makes an appearance in Brooklyn as the electric-vehicle company eyes a November production start.

  • Alaska Airlines (ALK) to Benefit From New Route: Here's How

    The newest route between Everett and Anchorage should help Alaska Airlines (ALK) witness surge in passenger numbers.

  • Stocks headed for more pain as 3,900 becomes new line in the sand for the S&P 500, chart watchers say

    As U.S. stocks continued to slide on Monday, a handful of technical analysts warned their clients to brace for more pain ahead during the coming weeks as 3,900 emerges as the new the line in the sand for the S&P 500. Based on volume-weighted technical indicators, Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, expects 3,900 will likely serve as the next key support level for stocks. While Krinsky doesn’t presently expect stocks to return to their mid-June lows, a sustained break below 3,900 by the S&P 500 (SPX) might be enough to change his mind.

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is rapidly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dow in danger of another unanimous selloff as all 30 stocks fall premarket

    All 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components are falling in premarket trading Monday, as the previous session's 1000+-point plunge, sparked by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, looked set to continue. Dow futures slid 277 points, or 0.9%. The biggest Dow decliner ahead of the open was Dow Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.1% after KeyBanc Capital turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns over "meaningful" commodity exposure and expec

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    Analysts working at Wall Street investment banks have some stocks in mind that have fallen on hard times but still have a chance to succeed. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and its mission to do fun stuff with DNA excited early investors in 2021. Unfortunately, the company manages custom-built organisms much better than it handles its cash flows.

  • Indian rupee slips to record low, RBI steps in

    The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in. "The underlying tone for rupee is weak based on global tightening phase," said Arnob Biswas, head research at SMS Global Securities. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance "for some time", seemingly pushing back against expectations that the U.S. central bank could cut rates later next year.

  • This Is How Rich You Have to Be To Get a Wealth Manager

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • 3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

    Take advantage of these top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.