KFC has created a console that's more powerful than the PS5 and has a built-in 'chicken chamber' to keep your meal warm

Kate Duffy
KFConsole which heats up fried chicken
KFConsole heats up fried chicken. KFC

  • KFC announced Tuesday the creation of a new gaming console, KFConsole, which has a built-in "chicken chamber" to keep food warm in while users play.

  • The bucket-like console has a cooling system which transfers the heat from the components to the chicken chamber, keeping the hardware cool and the chicken warm.

  • The chicken chain has partnered with Cooler Master, Intel, Asus, and Seagate to create the KFConsole.

  • "If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch," said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related video: Rating vegan offerings at KFC , Subway, McDonald’s and Pizza Hut

Fast-food chain KFC has created a new high-end gaming console that comes with a built-in "chicken chamber" to keep your chicken warm while you play.

KFC has teamed up with CoolerMaster to create the "KFConsole," the chicken chain said in a statement on Tuesday. It is essentially a high-end gaming PC with components made by Intel, Asus, and Seagate.

It's a powerful machine: KFC claims it can run games at 4K resolution at 240 frames per second - more than the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One can manage. It can also run virtual reality games, KFC said.

The bucket-like console has a cooling system that transfers the heat produced by the components to the chicken chamber, helping to keep the hardware cool and the finger lickin' chicken warm.

"The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world's first built in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions," KFC said.

KFConsole chicken chamber
The KFConsole chicken chamber. KFC

Cooler Master didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. An Intel spokesperson said they don't have anything additional to share at this stage beyond the details on the Cooler Master website.

The cost and release date of the KFConsole haven't yet been announced.

The console has smooth gameplay with 240 frames per second frame rate, 4K display compatibility, and can run virtual reality games, according to Cooler Master's website.

It also includes an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element and two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD drives for storage, Cooler Master said.

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like?" said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, in the statement.

"If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch," he said.

Stephen James, global PR & influencer manager at Cooler Master, said in the press release: "When we were approached by KFC Gaming to make the KFConsole, we jumped at the chance to get involved and enter the console war."

"The KFConsole has been custom built with the gamer at the front of mind. The last thing we want is anyone to go hungry while playing!" he added.

Read more: McDonald's president pledges to do a 'better job' on transparency with franchisees after operators take a stand against shifting costs

One Twitter used responded to KFC's tweet asking how Cyberpunk, which has now sold more than 13 million copies, will run on the console. KFC replied: "It runs better than any console."

This isn't the only mind-boggling invention KFC has come up with in recent years.

In February, the food chain collaborated with Crocs to create shoes with fried chicken painted on them, topped with a chicken-scented charm. The shoes sold out within half an hour after their launch in July.

KFC announced the release of its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog in December 2018 - basically a log that smells like fried chicken.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • Are travel bans effective against the coronavirus variant?

    A newly identified variant of the coronavirus has led over 40 countries to impose travel restrictions against the United Kingdom, which registered a record number of daily cases on Tuesday.

  • Police apologize after handcuffing Black man they thought was credit card thief at Virginia mall

    The Virginia Beach Police Department will investigate the actions of the officer who arrested a Black man while he ate with his family at a Virginia mall.

  • Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

    Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved in the Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets its ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official said. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there's no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official said. "If Biden comes in and that's the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there's no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending. Senators prepare to override Trump's potential stimulus veto as Democrats push additional payments

  • Family of US student who broke Cayman Islands quarantine urge her release from prison

    A US college student has been jailed for four months in the Cayman Islands after she broke quarantine regulations to watch her boyfriend take part in a jet ski competition. Skylar Mack, 18, pleaded guilty to breaching a 14-day isolation requirement for visitors to the British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean. Jeanne Mack, her grandmother, said: "She knows she screwed up. She cries, she wants to come home. "She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she's pretty hysterical right now." Ms Mack, a medical student at Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia, was staying with Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, her boyfriend, a Cayman islands resident and professional jet ski racer. The student said she had tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving the US, and after arriving in the Cayman Islands. As part of the quarantine restrictions she was given an electronic tracking device to monitor her movements. Two days into her stay she abandoned it and went to see the jet ski competition, where she spent seven hours, according to police. She and Ramgeet both pleaded guilty to violating the quarantine requirements and were initially sentenced to 40 hours of community service, and a fine of $2,600. However, prosecutors appealed, arguing the sentence was not harsh enough, and they were then jailed. The judge, Justice Roger Chapple, said: "This was as flagrant a breach as could be imagined. It was born of selfishness and arrogance." He added: "The gravity of the breach was such that the only appropriate sentence would have been one of immediate imprisonment." The Cayman Islands has had just over 300 cases of coronavirus, and two deaths, during the pandemic. It has brought in strict regulations to keep the level of cases low.

  • Dr Deborah Birx: White House virus expert quits over holiday travel

    Dr Deborah Birx says the criticism she has faced for a family get-together is "very difficult".

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic's, introduced her to Trump."The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."Deutsche Bank has been exploring how it can end its heavily scrutinized relationship with Trump, Reuters reports. But for Trump, his "key contacts at his biggest financial backer are leaving at a perilous time for the departing president," the Times reports. "He owes Deutsche Bank about $330 million, and the loans come due in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Trump provided a personal guarantee to get the loans, meaning that if he fails to pay them back, the bank can pursue his personal assets."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending. Senators prepare to override Trump's potential stimulus veto as Democrats push additional payments

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • Belarus to allow exiled archbishop to return home

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has decided to allow Minsk's exiled Catholic archbishop to return home after a personal appeal from Pope Francis, the Vatican's embassy in Minsk said on Tuesday. Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters and was denied entry in August as he tried to return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland. The respected Rome-based website Il Sismografo, which specialises in Vatican affairs, posted a photo of a statement from the Vatican's ambassador in Minsk saying it had been informed by the government that "there are no more obstacles" to Kondrusiewicz's return.

  • Philippines police officer charged over mother and son murder

    Jonel Nuezca has been charged with shooting a mother and son in the head following a dispute.

  • Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attacks in Kabul kill 3

    Separate bombing and shooting attacks in Afghanistan's capital left at least three people dead Wednesday, including the head of an independent elections watchdog, officials said. The attacks are the latest amid relentless violence in the country even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. Unknown gunmen shot and killed Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, executive director of the non-governmental Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for Kabul's police chief.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Kremlin mocks Navalny for his phone call to alleged member of FSB hit squad

    The Kremlin has mocked Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, for his claim that he managed to speak to one of the men allegedly involved in a botched plot to kill him earlier this year, saying he has a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch area." Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, on Monday released a bombshell 49-minute-long phone conversation with one of the suspected Russian intelligence agents involved in the August attempt on his life. The man, who apparently thought he was talking to a senior intelligence official, was heard detailing the operation to Mr Navalny and confessing that the FSB was out to kill him. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Tuesday that he was speaking in a personal capacity but felt it necessary to say that the politician, in his opinion, “has a pronounced persecutory delusion.” “You can also clearly identify certain signs of megalomania,” he said. Mr Peskov also referred to the part of the phone call where the alleged agent tells Mr Navalny at length about his blue underpants smeared with the nerve agent, describing the remarks as a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch and all that."

  • Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses - NYT

    "We continue to work collaboratively with the U.S. government to get doses of our COVID-19 vaccine to as many Americans as possible," Pfizer said in an emailed statement. "The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government."

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending. Senators prepare to override Trump's potential stimulus veto as Democrats push additional payments