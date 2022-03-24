KFC customer calls 911 over missing food in order, Ohio cops say. ‘I want my chicken’

A customer upset she was shorted four pieces of chicken at KFC called 911 to complain, Ohio police say.

She reported ordering eight chicken pieces — double what she got — and said the manager would not give her the missing food, according to a Euclid police report obtained by McClatchy News.

“I want my chicken,” the woman was heard telling a dispatcher, according to WJW, and she was requesting law enforcement’s assistance in “getting all her chicken.”

Authorities responded to the KFC fast food restaurant on 26021 Euclid Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, according to the report.

“She was advised this is not a police matter,” police said, adding that this was a civil issue.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told WJW that “while we are here to serve the public an incorrect drive-thru order is not a police matter.”

Euclid is a suburb east of Cleveland.

