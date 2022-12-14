KFC customer shoots employee because fast food restaurant ran out of corn

St Louis police are hunting a gunman who shot a KFC employee because the restaurant had run out of corn (KSDK)

Missouri police are hunting for a gunman who shot a KFC employee because the restaurant had run out of corn.

The St Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the shooting happened at the restaurant in the city’s Central West End neighbourhood.

Investigators say that the violence unfolded on Monday after the suspect, a Black man between 40 and 50, became angry when employees at the drive-in told him there was no more corn, according to KSDK.

Police say that the man threatened the employees through the speaker system and later came to the drive-through window with a handgun.

One employee went outside and minutes later came back inside saying he had been shot.

The 25-year-old male victim was driven privately to a hospital after being shot in the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, who is described as of thin build with a scruffy beard, drove away from the restaurant after the incident and an investigation is underway. No arrest has yet been made.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with a grey hood and sleeves.