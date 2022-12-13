KFC customer shoots worker in drive-thru after they run out of corn, Missouri cops say

A KFC worker was shot in the stomach after telling a customer the restaurant was out of corn, Missouri police say.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at a KFC on the west side of St. Louis, police said

An investigation revealed a man was in the drive-thru of the restaurant, when he was informed they were out of corn, according to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He began making threats toward the employees from the speaker box, then pulled up to the drive-thru window with a gun, police said.

A 25-year-old employee went outside to confront the customer, and minutes later came back inside and said he was shot, the police report states. He was shot once in the abdomen, and was listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The customer fled the restaurant after the shooting and has not been caught as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the police report.

Police said the suspect faces charges of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

