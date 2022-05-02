KFC employee accused of using customers’ credit, debit cards to make online purchases in Starke

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested KFC employee, Markquerva Lumar, for credit and debit card fraud in Starke, Florida April 21.

An investigation revealed Lumar had used her phone to take pictures and videos of customers’ cards at the drive-thru window. She would then find additional information from the internet to make online purchases in the customers’ names.

STORY: Bond revoked for JSO officer accused of sending nude photos and videos to teen, CCSO says

Using this method, Lumar racked up thousands of dollars of online purchases and caused many to become victims of fraud, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office believes there may be more victims of credit or debit card fraud from this incident. If you experienced fraud and made a purchase at KFC between April 16 and April 21, contact Det. Crews at 904-966-6370.

BCSO is warning the community to be cautious when using their credit and debit cards because of similar incidents that are starting to trend.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories