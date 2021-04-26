KFC employee hurls fire extinguisher at co-worker in kitchen fight, Tennessee cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read
A KFC employee accused of “tearing the kitchen” apart in a fight over food preparation faces multiple charges, according to Tennessee authorities.

Metro Nashville Police arrested 20-year-old Kenneth Douglas on charges of aggravated assault Sunday after managers say he “became upset over how they were preparing the food” and started “throwing stuff around,” according to an affidavit.

A fellow employee told police that Douglas threw a fire extinguisher and other kitchen items at her during the fight. It’s unclear if that employee was hurt in the incident.

Estimated damage to the kitchen came to about $1,100, a manager told police.

During their investigation, officers said they learned Douglas had two outstanding warrants. He was located at his apartment across the street, and authorities said he nearly ran into the road trying to flee.

He was forced to the ground and taken into custody, police said.

Douglas remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, felony vandalism, resisting arrest and evading arrest, online jail records show.

