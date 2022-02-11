KFC employee shot after drive-thru argument over food order, Manatee County sheriff says

A KFC employee was shot Thursday night in the parking lot of the restaurant during an argument with a customer, the Manatee County sheriff said Friday in a news release.

At 8:30 p.m., two people pulled into the drive-thru of the KFC at 6301 15th Street East, which has a Sarasota postal address and is in Manatee County.

They got into an argument with the employee working at the window about the food they ordered, the sheriff’s office release said.

Moments later, two employees left the restaurant and met the customer in the parking lot where the argument continued, and one of the employees was shot, the release said.

The shooter and another man left the scene in a newer white vehicle going northbound on 15th Street East.

The victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

“The shooting victim has been unwilling to provide more information about the incident,” the release said.

Detectives are working on leads as the investigation continues.