KFC employee wanted after hurting coworker in assault, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a wanted man after he attacked a coworker at a KFC in Columbia, in another recent violent incident between employees at a Midlands fast food restaurant.

Michael Joyner is wanted on a second-degree assault and battery charge, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday night in a news release.

Joyner was an employee at the KFC at 2340 Decker Blvd., according to the release. That’s about a mile from the intersection with Two Notch Road.

On Nov. 21, 2021, the sheriff’s department said Joyner got angry while at the fast food restaurant and assaulted a coworker, punching the 53-year-old woman in the face multiple times.

The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the release. Further information on her condition, or if she was hospitalized, was not available.

Joyner left the scene before deputies arrived, and the sheriff’s department said it’s still searching for him.

Anyone with information on Joyner, or his whereabouts, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

More recently, employees at a Bojangles in Chapin argued, prompting a 20-year-old to fatally shoot his coworker.

On Feb. 2, 21-year-old William McArthur Hicks Jr., was killed after being shot multiple times, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Warren Bruce Rumph Jr. was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Chapin Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.