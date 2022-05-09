KFC Foundation awards $2 million+ in scholarships to 631 KFC restaurant employees across the U.S.

May 9, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In 2022, 631 KFC® restaurant employees across the country will benefit from the KFC Foundation’s 2022 REACH Educational Grant Program®, which provides college tuition assistance to selected winners to further their education and achieve their dreams at the accredited college, trade/vocational school or graduate school of their choice.

The KFC Foundation is awarding more than $2 million in REACH Grants this year thanks to the continued support of KFC Franchisees and the KFC Corporation, as well as Round Up fundraising at KFC restaurants.

“We are proud to continue the KFC Family’s long history of philanthropy, inspired by Colonel Harland Sanders’ passion for helping people. Providing access to educational programs and resources for this hard-working group of students is just one of the ways the KFC Foundation impacts the lives of restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Managing Director of the KFC Foundation.

Award amounts range from $3,000-$4,000, with the exception of the Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship winner who receives DOUBLE the grant amount ($6,000-$8,000).

To be considered for the Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship, the applicant must complete an additional essay within their REACH Grant application. A panel of judges reviews the essays and selects the winning submission. Congratulations to this year’s Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship recipient, Amanda Parks from Ohio!

The KFC Foundation also supports KFC restaurant employees across the U.S. through the following charitable assistance programs:

Rise with GEDWorks – Supports employees in earning their high school credential through a comprehensive online prep and testing program, complete with a personal GED Advisor.

KFC Family Fund – Provides financial assistance to employees directly impacted by a severe hardship, crisis, or catastrophic incident beyond their control.

MyChange – Empowers employees to build a $500 short-term emergency fund and a long-term habit of saving money through a six-month $1 for $1 Savings Match Challenge.

Kentucky Fried Wishes – Gives employees the opportunity to give back to their communities in a big way by nominating a local non-profit organization for a $10,000 grant.

Four of this year’s REACH Grant winners previously went through the Foundation’s Rise with GEDWorks program! The REACH Educational Grant Program is competitive, meaning not everyone who applies is selected to receive a grant. Our Rise to REACH Guarantee ensures that KFC restaurant employees who earn their GED through the Rise program are awarded a REACH Educational Grant, given they apply and meet minimum eligibility requirements.

About the KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 non-profit organization, is committed to providing accessible support and development opportunities to KFC U.S. restaurant employees. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded over $25 million to more than 8,900 students and KFC restaurant employees, assisting them in going to college, earning a GED, managing personal finances, getting through hardship/crisis situations and giving back to their communities. The KFC Foundation’s charitable programs are made possible through the generosity of KFC’s many franchisees and KFC Corporation.

About the Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship

Janet Kuhn, KFC Director of Training Execution, passed away suddenly in December 2016. In response to her passing, a memorial scholarship fund with the KFC Foundation was created by two generous KFC franchisees and KFC Corporation (KFCC).

Janet’s 27-year career with the KFC brand began as a restaurant general manager. She worked her way up through the ranks, reaching leadership positions with KFCC in Operations, Restaurant Excellence, and Training. Throughout her career, Janet remained passionate about helping restaurant teams. She served on the KFC Foundation Board of Directors for 8 years, helping guide the mission toward providing assistance to the people who run KFC restaurants every day. She cared deeply about restaurant employees, her co-workers, and KFC’s customers. She was always willing to go out of her way to help someone.

The Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship provides an opportunity for one REACH Grant recipient per year to DOUBLE their grant money. That means the Janet L. Kuhn Scholarship winner would receive between $6,000 to $8,000 total, including their REACH Grant award! To be considered for this award, applicants must complete an essay during the REACH Grant application process.

