KFC suffers supply shortage for food and packaging

·2 min read
KFC outlet in London
KFC outlet in London

KFC has warned that supply chain issues are disrupting both their food and packaging stocks nationwide.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the fast-food chain said some items would not be available because there's been "some disruption" over the last few weeks.

The statement did not mention which items on its menus have been affected or the reason for the disruption.

It said the situation is "not ideal" and that they were "working hard to keep things running smoothly".

"Please be patient with our teams...they''re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption," it continued.

The company did not say which of its restaurants would be affected. The majority (80%) of KFC outlets are run on a franchise basis.

Replying to the tweet, customers said that there were no cups or lids on drinks.

It is not known how long the disruption will last.

It comes after a previous supply chain problem in 2018 when the company had to close 750 restaurants after a delivery contract with DHL led to shortages.

Disruptions across the food and delivery industries are currently being caused by a shortage of HGV drivers, with a combination of fewer drivers from EU member states post Brexit and enforced isolation with drivers being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

The Road Haulage Association believes there is a shortfall of about 100,000 lorry drivers across the country.

Currys PC world shop
Currys PC world shop

Dixons Carphone, which owns Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, will also pay new lorry drivers a £1,500 bonus amid the shortage.

Existing drivers will get a £1,500 retention bonus, while those who refer a friend for a driver vacancy will get £1,000. In addition, it will launch a scheme where over 21-year-olds who have held a drivers licence for more than a year will get the costs of training and tests paid for by the company.

Last month dairy giant Arla, which supplies milk to all major UK supermarkets, said a lorry driver shortage has forced it to cut back on its deliveries. Recently M&S also warned it could be forced to reduce opening hours.

Tesco also said in July it would offer a £1,000 joining bonus for new drivers, and Arla pays £2,000 to drivers willing to work weekends.

In July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a temporary extension of lorry drivers' working hours, from nine to 10 hours a day.

However, the RHA said the relaxation was a "sticking plaster".

From 16 August, people who have been fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are contacted by NHS Test and Trace when they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid. They will instead be advised to take PCR test as soon as possible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden Speaks About the Infrastructure Package

    President Biden Speaks About the Infrastructure Package

  • Which Fast Food Chain Has The Best Fried Chicken?

    Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day by seeing who does it the best, then going to get some of your own. To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, we’re here to help you find the crispiest, juiciest, most delectable piece of poultry in fast food. Americans are passionate about fried chicken and loyal to their favorites, but there’s no denying that some chains do it better than others.

  • I’ll take my doctor’s advice, but deep inside I’ll be mourning two lost food friends

    Doc says my pandemic weight gain means there are some things I can no longer eat. The first two: fried chicken and watermelon. Seriously?

  • Muddy Waters abandons bet against Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses what's moving the markets today.&nbsp;

  • A Restraining Order Has Been Issued in the Continuing Drama Around McDonald's Ice Cream Machines

    A judge sided with the third-party company that created a device to let restaurants fix broken machines themselves.

  • Staff at a McDonald's franchise that accused bosses of giving them COVID-19 face masks made of dog diapers have settled their dispute with the owners, a report says

    Workers say bosses at the McDonald's franchise gave them face masks made of dog diapers and coffee filters. The owners deny the accusations.

  • US Class I Railroads To Feds: Don't Blame Us

    Much of the congestion occurring at intermodal rail terminals are ultimately related to factors beyond the control of the Class I railroads, and the railroads are doing all that they can to improve terminal throughput, assert the CEOs of U.S.-based Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board. The board had asked the Class I railroads in July to explain what they were doing to address the congestion occurring at intermodal terminals. STB also asked the railroads to describe how and when

  • CTA's Last Hope To Protect California Trucking From AB5: US Supreme Court

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Workers Think They'll Need $500,000 to Retire Comfortably. Are They Right?

    If there were a universal savings figure that guaranteed financial security in retirement, building a nest egg would be a simpler thing to do. Imagine your retirement goals include settling down in a small town, starting a home baking business, and spending time with your nearby grandchildren. Your retirement might cost a lot less than someone who plans to live in a major metro area, go to the theater every week, and travel internationally multiple times a year.

  • Kentucky restaurant made servers work for tips only, paying no wages, feds say

    Kitchen helpers, dishwashers and cooks were paid flat salaries and no overtime, the Wage and Hour Division says.

  • Masks and Rules Return to Shanghai Banks Preparing for the Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after becoming the world’s first major financial center to tame the virus, Shanghai is going back on high alert.The fast-moving delta variant outbreak across China forced some global banks and local financial institutions to bring back the containment playbook. Shanghai’s more than 470,000 finance professionals, who have nearly all been back at work and mask-free since the middle of last year, now face regular temperature scans and checks to enable contact tracing. At some

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • I’m 33, earning $120,000 in tech, want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • Fast food chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Popeyes are taking extra precautions to avoid shortages amid supply chain disruptions and increased sales

    Drive-thru and takeout orders were up over the last year, and fast food chains are facing added pressure.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • 10 Questions You Should Ask Before Accepting a Job Offer

    When it comes to your daily job, money isn't everything. Sure, a salary bump can make a significant difference in whether you accept a job, but it shouldn't be the only factor you're considering. Find...

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.