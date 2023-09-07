KFC teases new chicken wings – but they won’t stick around. What to know

Hot and spicy chicken is making a comeback at Kentucky Fried Chicken, but not for long.

Fans of the chain’s signature spicy flavor can order the new Hot & Spicy Wings at KFC for a limited time starting Sunday, Sept. 10, according to a news release.

For $4.99, customers can get eight spicy marinated, hand-breaded wings.

The new KFC Hot & Spicy Wings, available Sept. 10, are spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC’s signature Extra Crispy breading.

KFC has had several iterations of “hot and spicy” chicken in the past.

The hot and spicy popcorn chicken was previously scrubbed from menus, though the chain tested hot and spicy nuggets earlier this summer in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The hot wings rollout comes months after KFC announced it was trimming its menu for a simpler ordering experience. Fan favorites including the popcorn chicken and Kentucky Fried Wings were slowly phased out.

“We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense,” Brittany Wilson, director at KFC U.S., told McClatchy News at the time. “Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023.”

Find your nearest KFC here.

Taco Bell fan favorite gets a spicy twist — and there are new tacos. What to know

Circle K knocks 30 cents off per gallon of gas for 3 hours today. Here’s what to know

Dairy Queen brings back 85-cent Blizzards for limited time. Here’s what to know