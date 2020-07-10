KFC Throws It Back To 1970 With 30 Cent Secret Recipe Fries On National French Fry Day

Secret Recipe Fries, the newest addition to KFC's permanent menu, are now available at all KFC U.S. restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced today that there is a new fry in town, and it is here to stay. KFC's Secret Recipe Fries are the latest addition to the fried chicken chain's permanent menu.

In celebration of National French Fry Day, KFC is rolling it back to a time fifty years ago when French fries were on its menu for just 30 cents. For one day only, on July 13, consumers can get an individual order of new Secret Recipe Fries at the throwback pricing of only 30 cents* with any purchase at participating KFCs.

Flavored with a unique blend of secret seasonings, Secret Recipe Fries offer a signature KFC taste as distinct as KFC's renowned 11 herbs and spices. Secret Recipe Fries are the perfect pairing to complement KFC's world-famous Extra Crispy™ or Original Recipe™ fried chicken.

In the U.S., fries are one of the most popular sides paired with chicken. Before bringing the new menu item to market, the fried chicken experts at KFC tested nearly 10 different cuts of fries and seasoning combinations to perfect a fry that could don a "Secret Recipe" title. Ultimately, the Secret Recipe seasoning used by KFC in Australia was chosen for the job.

"We searched the world far and wide for the best fries to bring to our U.S. menu, and we found the craveable Secret Recipe seasoning from KFC Australia was the perfect fit to go with our world famous fried chicken," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "Tasting is believing, and fans are finding these are the fries they didn't know they were missing. And there's no better time to try them for yourself than on National French Fry Day."

With a unique batter system and an extra thick cut, KFC's Secret Recipe Fries are an irresistible blend of crisp and crunch that pack a flavorful punch. Now that they are part of the permanent menu, lovers of fries and fried chicken can rejoice. Secret Recipe Fries are flying out of fryers at about 12 percent more meals than their predecessor – wedges.

@Ethan_Anderton even called them the "new contender for best fast food fries." That will earn him free fries for a year. (For real, Ethan, we're giving you free fries for a year.)

Outside of the one-day-only National French Fry Day throwback pricing promotion, fans can enjoy the new fries à la carte (individual size for $2.29, prices may vary), as part of a combo meal, or as a side with a bucket meal.

KFC initially tested Secret Recipe Fries in several U.S. markets, including Roanoke, VA, and Oklahoma City, in 2019. As part of the brand's food innovation strategy, KFC has a history of testing craveable menu items and evaluating customer feedback. The national launch of Secret Recipe Fries comes on the heels of KFC's new Chicken Sandwich that was recently tested in Orlando, FL, for a limited time. These menu items are part of a continued commitment to understanding consumer tastes and preferences.

*Offer valid for one individual order of fries on 7/13/20 only at participating locations with purchase of full price menu item. Contact local restaurant for participation, which varies. Limit 1 per order, per customer. Not valid with online or delivery orders. While supplies last. Tax extra.