KFC in West Bend has permanently closed

KFC in West Bend has announced it has permanently closed.

The West Bend location of national fast-food fried chicken chain KFC has apparently closed.

The restaurant, at 1580 W. Washington St. along Highway 33, just minutes from downtown, has signs on its windows announcing that the location has "permanently closed."

As of Friday, the location's website is inactive, and the location has been removed from KFC's main website. Its Facebook page also lists its status as "permanently closed."

Calls to the location's phone number were not answered Friday.

KFC has 67 locations in Wisconsin, according to its website. The next-closest locations are in Oconomowoc, at 860 E. Wisconsin Ave.; and in Waukesha, at 20351 W. Bluemound Road and at 331 W. Sunset Drive.

KFC started in 1930 in Kentucky and now has over 24, 000 locations in more than 145 countries and territories around the world, according to the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: KFC in West Bend on Washington Street has closed