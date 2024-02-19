KFOR confronts man at center of AG’s embezzlement investigation

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a Norman man who allegedly embezzled several people for more than $300,000. KFOR confronted him Friday and asked where the money went.

David Swanson, of Norman, is the focus of the affidavit released in early February but the alleged actions occurred over several years, dating back to 2018. He was arrested two weeks ago on one count of embezzlement but faces several other counts, according to the affidavit.

“Yes, it’s fraud but I was just trying to do right the whole time,” said Swanson Friday when asked why he kept taking on clients when he kept allegedly owing money to the previous one.

According to the documents, Swanson partnered with Sam Deskin and started a company called The Laurel Group.

Their Facebook page describes them as a “design-build contractor based in Norman, OK engaging a team of expert craftsmen.”

In 2018, the affidavit details that Matt Swain of Swain Law Group entered into a contract with Swanson to renovate a building located at 217 East Main Street in Norman. Documents alleged that Swain paid the Laurel Group a total of $483,622.45. However, after a lack of progress, Swain requested an update.

In the end, the documents reported that there was a shortage that could not be explained and that shortage added up to over $73,000. Allegedly Swain never got that money back.

Records showed that Deskin, in an interview, confirmed he was a business partner of Swanson’s. It stated that he did not agree with how the company was being run so he parted ways with Swanson and The Laurel Group.

KFOR contacted Deskin who said that he is very sorry to all of those hurt by Swanson.

Then in February of 2019, Randy Hutlas entered into a contract with Swanson to renovate parts of his home in Norman. It alleged that Hutlas’ ended up losing more than $40,000.

In June of 2019, Julie Vandaveer was alleged to have entered into a contract with Swanson to remodel her home in Norman and her loss ended up being around $50,000. In a phone call with Vandaveer, she said it was more than that due to subcontractors not having been paid by Swanson.

That same month Pam Cox entered into a contract with Swanson. The documents allege that a subcontractor called her and said Swanson paid with an insufficient check. She allegedly is owed around $55,000.

Other possible victims KFOR has spoken with said that it could be thousands more owed than what’s listed.

Friday KFOR confronted Swanson.

First, how are you doing since the investigation began?

“They took everything. I mean, nobody should lose what I’ve lost. I’ve lost my sanity,” said Swanson. “I can’t even make a living. It was going well until they (Swain Law Group) ordered the audit. Then we were missing like $200,00.”

How were you missing that much money?

“I don’t know. But when we sat down and formed the company the only thing that we knew was that I should not be on the paperwork. I was making $17 an hour as a carpenter before all of this. There is nothing that I gained out of all of this. I’m shaking about it right now I’m so scared.”

Where did all of the money go then? For just one project (Swain) it shows $70,000 was missing.

“I don’t know,” said Swanson.

So, after the first project when you owed money, why did you go to another project just to owe more money?

“Because I’m the one that’s in these people’s houses, I built a relationship with these people. I can’t walk away from them. I was trying to put it together to finish something. Sam left it all with me.”

But you are the one after Sam left who continued projects and continued owing money.

“Because I was trying to save these projects. I took them on because I thought I could save the previous one I lost money on. That’s the only way I know how to make money is carpentry,” said Swanson.

Would you call what you did fraud?

“It was a fraud, yes, but not at the – I’m trying to do right. I had no purpose in taking anybody’s money. I didn’t pay one single bill of my own. I quit paying my house payment. I was putting everything I had into this,” said Swanson.

If you were standing in front of the alleged victims what would you say to them?

“That I would do everything I could to stay here and make sure you get every dime back,” said Swanson.

Have you paid back anybody anything?

“I haven’t seen anybody. I paid my mother-in-law who helped me start the company $20,000. I started paying her back,” said Swanson.

But not anybody listed on the affidavit?

“No, they all came at me, I didn’t know what to do,” said Swanson.

David, you have a bunch of people who have had the same experience with you of missing money and that does not look good. Do you agree?

“As far as the checks, I sat with those people and tried to solve it. Some were friends of mine and I tried to put it together. One guy I sat down with and tried to solve it and he yelled fraud. I fought just to get back here and face these people.

What’s the next step for you?

“Try and show if they caught Sam taking money. The way I put it together was cost/plus. There’s no reason we should have lost money,” said Swanson. “It looks bad, it looks real bad. I don’t have the experience to deal with all of this.”

When asked if he had an attorney Swanson said no. His next court date according to documents is an arraignment set for February 28th.

KFOR reached out to Attorney General Getner Drummond’s Office Friday, they said they would get back to us.

