How Do Khaitan (India) Limited’s (NSE:KHAITANLTD) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Khaitan (India) Limited (NSE:KHAITANLTD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Khaitan (India):

0.066 = ₹35m ÷ (₹1.1b – ₹449m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Khaitan (India) has an ROCE of 6.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for Khaitan (India)

Does Khaitan (India) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Khaitan (India)’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Food industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Khaitan (India) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Khaitan (India) delivered an ROCE of 6.6%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

NSEI:KHAITANLTD Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Khaitan (India) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Khaitan (India)’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Khaitan (India) has total liabilities of ₹449m and total assets of ₹1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Khaitan (India)’s ROCE is concerning.