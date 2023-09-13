Khaleesi case: Royer pleads guilty to first-degree murder in toddler's killing

STAUNTON — In a surprising twist Wednesday, accused killer Candi Jo Royer of Waynesboro pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Royer is now facing the possibility of life in prison with her guilty plea. Her live-in boyfriend, 31-year-old Travis Brown, was convicted by a jury last month in Augusta County Circuit Court of aggravated murder, which carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Candi J. Royer

Khaleesi's body has never been recovered. Evidence at Brown's trial showed the toddler was burned, malnourished, cut and most likely beaten before her disappearance. An expert on child abuse who testified at Brown's trial said Khaleesi was tortured.

In October 2020, after Khaleesi's mother was jailed on a probation violation, with the help of Child Protective Services the toddler was placed in Royer's care, despite her being on home electronic monitoring while serving a criminal conviction at her home during the pandemic. Unbeknownst to CPS, Brown was also living in the home.

CPS never went back to Royer's home to check on Khaleesi's well-being.

"Over the ensuing three months, they tortured her to death," Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said in court Wednesday.

Shortly after Khaleesi arrived, Royer posted pictures of her on Facebook, where it showed the toddler had already lost some of her hair in mere weeks. "Travis is always posting pictures of new automobiles or motorcycles as the newest addition to our family, but I would like to introduce the newest addition to our family… khaleesi [sic]" a Facebook post by Royer said Nov. 8, 2020.

Soon, other signs of abuse and torture would emerge from numerous photos and video Royer took of the toddler, which was later confiscated by investigators and used against the couple as evidence.

The toddler would be dead by January 2021, authorities now believe, but she wouldn’t be reported missing until September 2021, nine months later, when her mother told a jail official she’d lost contact with the couple and hadn’t spoken to her daughter in several months. The case became public that same month, when it was announced by Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith that the child was missing. Less than three weeks later, the sheriff said Khaleesi was dead.

Also in September 2021, Royer and Brown went on the run to South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where they were eventually arrested at a motel. Both were charged with murder in May 2022.

Questioned by Augusta County Sheriff's Office investigators following his arrest, Brown made several unbelievable assertions concerning Khaleesi. He told investigators the child "liked to be smacked" and acted like she was "possessed." Brown also claimed he woke up one night to find Khaleesi choking his daughter. He said the toddler was sexually aware, prone to falling, and was suicidal.

At first, Brown claimed she was still alive and had been taken away in January 2021 by a CPS official in a state car. But Brown eventually admitted Khaleesi was dead by stating she killed herself by purposefully slamming her head into a doorframe. "It's what she did, man," Brown said. He told investigators he attempted CPR on the toddler but was unsuccessful. "I tried so hard, dude."

Travis Brown.

A drug user at the time, Brown said he passed out while the child's lifeless body was still on the floor. The next day, Brown said he wrapped Khaleesi in a blanket and dumped her body in a garbage can.

Some of the damaging evidence against the couple were videos taken by Royer that were later confiscated by authorities, who also collected over 46,000 photos.

Royer, whose voice was prominent in two recordings that were presented as evidence at Brown's trial, filmed a video a little more than a month after Khaleesi's arrival. It showed the sullen toddler being teased by Royer and Brown, who already had her referring to them as "Mommy" and "Daddy." In the video, the two threaten to kick her out of the house before her third birthday and Christmas, which was weeks away. Royer also tells the toddler that "nobody likes you, Khaleesi."

In another video taken Jan. 12, 2021, perhaps her last day alive, according to Martin, it showed a frightened, confused and weakened child being verbally berated by Royer while being made to stand naked in a dry bathtub amid her own feces. Khaleesi, missing most of her hair by this time and covered in cuts and bruises, could be seen shaking during the ordeal.

Other evidence included incriminating texts between the couple, and testimony from a woman who had a brief fling with Brown before he fled the area. Brittany Southern testified they were in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Verona when he made a startling confession. "He told me he had murdered somebody," Southern said.

Virginia State Police also searched the couple's home on Cattle Scales Road near Waynesboro. There, they found bloodstains on a wall that matched Khaleesi's DNA. One of the bloodstains was 6 feet off the floor. Police located a wire hanger with a handle made of tape that contained Royer's DNA and the toddler's, evidence showed. Khaleesi's door to her bedroom also had a lock on the outside, according to evidence.

Royer's plea on Wednesday nixed a planned five-day jury trial that was supposed to begin Oct. 16. Martin said the reason for accepting Royer's guilty plea was that there is always the risk of losing a case.

"This agreement made it so that Khaleesi's family will not have to re-live the horror of what happened to her, and it gives us a clear path to each of these defendants never walking free again," he said.

Royer will be sentenced Feb. 22. She faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Brown will be formally sentenced Feb. 8.

