Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri: US says it kills senior IS commander in Syria

An Islamic State member waves one of its flags in Syria in 2014

The US has said it has carried out a strike in Syria, killing a senior Islamic State (IS) leader it believes was responsible for planning attacks in Europe.

Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri died in an undisclosed location on Tuesday, according to a statement by US Central Command.

No civilians are said to have been killed in the attack.

There has so far been no response from Syria.

The US said al-Jabouri developed the leadership structure for IS and that his death would "temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks".

It said that IS "continues to represent a threat" to the Middle East and other parts of the world.

However, no further details were given about which attacks he is believed to have masterminded.