Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri: US says it kills senior IS commander in Syria
The US has said it has carried out a strike in Syria, killing a senior Islamic State (IS) leader it believes was responsible for planning attacks in Europe.
Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri died in an undisclosed location on Tuesday, according to a statement by US Central Command.
No civilians are said to have been killed in the attack.
There has so far been no response from Syria.
The US said al-Jabouri developed the leadership structure for IS and that his death would "temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks".
It said that IS "continues to represent a threat" to the Middle East and other parts of the world.
However, no further details were given about which attacks he is believed to have masterminded.