Khalistan Referendum is worthy of your attention

On Jan. 28, 2024, Californians will cast ballots in a historic vote on creating a new independent country.

Why is the first you’re hearing of it? Because the only Californians who can vote in the election are Sikhs. The proposed independent country would be in northern India.

But that’s no reason to overlook the most important election in the Golden State next year.

Indeed, the Khalistan Referendum, as this ballot measure is known, is worthy of your attention for two reasons. First, the referendum raises the questions of whether democracy is more likely to quell, or to inflame, violence, and how well it might resolve deep divisions over nationhood. Second, the vote is part of an ongoing experiment in how ballot measures might shape a new global system of democracy.

The Khalistan Referendum was proposed by Sikhs for Justice, a U.S.-based group. Sikhism is a 500-year-old religion, fusing elements of Hinduism, Islam and other faiths. There are an estimated 25 million Sikhs worldwide, 80% of whom reside in India, primarily in the state of Punjab. California is home to 250,000 Sikhs, most of whom live in the Central Valley or the Bay Area.

The referendum’s supporters argue that Sikhs, as targets of discrimination in India and elsewhere, need the protection of an independent Sikh-majority nation, which they would call Khalistan. But India has opposed the referendum, banning Sikhs for Justice in 2019 for “espousing secessionism.”

These claims are grounded in a longstanding violent conflict between the government and pro-independence armed insurgents. In June 1984, in pursuit of Khalistani separatists, the Indian Army seized Sikhism’s holiest shrine. The number of people killed in the operation is disputed — the government says hundreds, while Sikh groups say thousands. In October of that year, two of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s bodyguards, both Sikh, assassinated her. Her death inspired anti-Sikh riots that killed thousands of Sikhs and Sikh leaders, which in turn triggered violence by the Khalistan insurgency. Over the next decade, some 30,000 people lost their lives in India’s worst religious since the 1947 partition.

The violence faded away, but the Punjab conflict was never resolved.

The Indian government says the referendum could inflame violence. But its Sikh backers say that the referendum is a democratic tool for peacefully resolving conflict in Punjab, as provided for in the United Nations Charter, which grants all peoples the right to self-determination.

The Khalistan Referendum is a global election, held on different dates and in different world cities that are home to many Sikhs. The Jan. 28 balloting, which will take place in San Francisco, follows votes in London, Geneva, Rome, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The referendum itself is non-binding — even if the majority of voters favor independence, it won’t guarantee a new nation. But if the results show widespread support for independence among the diaspora, organizers will push for a Khalistan Referendum in Punjab itself.

To convince the world of the referendum’s legitimacy, Sikhs for Justice does not oversee the balloting. Instead, an independent international committee of leading democracy scholars and practitioners, sets referendum rules and oversees the voting.

The committee is neutral on the referendum question of an independent Khalistan. But many members are working to devise systems of worldwide elections so that people in every country can jointly decide policies on global issues. Some members are advising an effort to develop a “World Citizens” ballot initiative, to be administered by the U.N.

I embedded with the committee chair, Dane Waters, a U.S.-born, Beirut-based animal rights activist who is founder of the Initiative & Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California, at the referendum vote in Surrey, British Columbia, on Oct. 29.

The atmosphere was tense. The Surrey-based Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was an organizer of the referendum, had been assassinated in June. The Canadian government says it has credible evidence tying the assassination to India’s government. More recently, U.S. prosecutors charged a man hired by an Indian government employee with attempting to assassinate a referendum organizer, an American citizen.

Nijjar’s death directly impacted the referendum. The international committee prefers to hold votes at neutral sites and had rented space at a Surrey public school. But after the Canadian government’s announcement that India was behind the Nijjar assassination, the school bowed out, citing security concerns.

The vote was instead conducted at Surrey’s gurdwara or Sikh temple, steps from where Nijjar was killed. A large police detail provided security.

Outside the voting hall, Khalistan supporters played Punjabi music so loudly that it was hard for me to interview voters waiting in lines that stretched out onto the sidewalk.

Inside, however, the event was quietly managed by British Columbia election poll workers — all non-Sikhs — who were hired through a third party. At each check-in table, one poll worker was paired with a Punjabi-speaking Sikh volunteer, who could translate for voters uncomfortable in English. Any Sikh could register and vote with a photo ID. Poll workers checked names against previous voting rolls to avoid double-voting.

Tens of thousands of people cast ballots. Asked their reasons for voting, older voters recalled violence they or loved ones had suffered in Punjab. Younger, Canadian-born Sikh voters often mentioned the Gaza war; far better, they said, to resolve nationhood disputes through a democratic referendum than through violence.

Could the Khalistan referendum become a model for deciding whether breakaway states can form their own nations? Perhaps. It’s fitting that California, which sometimes dreams of independence, will get the next glimpse of this democratic experiment.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column at Zócalo Public Square.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Khalistan Referendum is worthy of your attention