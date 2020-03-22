Khamenei says U.S. offer to help Iran fight coronavirus is strange

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - The offer by the United States to help Iran fight the coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

"Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by America ... their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus," said Khamenei in a televised speech.

"Iran has the capability to overcome any kind of crisis including coronavirus outbreak." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Susan Fenton)