Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of Iranian new year, said the United States' sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.

"With unity we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production," Khamenei said.

"Iran benefited from America's sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)