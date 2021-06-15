Khamenei set to tighten grip in Iran vote as frustrations grow

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parisa Hafezi
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians elect a new president on Friday in a race dominated by hardline candidates close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with popular anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms set to keep many pro-reform Iranians at home.

The front-runner in a carefully vetted field is Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge seen by analysts and insiders as representing the security establishment at its most fearsome.

But the authorities' hopes for a high turnout and a boost to their legitimacy may be disappointed, as official polls suggest only about 40% of over 59 million eligible Iranians will vote.

Critics of the government attribute that prospect to anger over an economy devastated by U.S. sanctions and a lack of voter choice, after a hardline election body barred heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates from standing.

The race to succeed President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist, will be between five hardliners who embrace Khamenei's strongly anti-Western world view, including Raisi and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and two low-key moderates.

The limited choice of candidates reflects the political demise of Iran's pragmatist politicians, weakened by Washington’s decision to quit a 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions in a move that stifled rapprochement with the West.

"They have aligned sun, moon and the heavens to make one particular person the president," said moderate candidate Mohsen Mehralizadeh in a televised election debate.

While the establishment's core supporters will vote, hundreds of dissidents, both at home and abroad, have called for a boycott, including opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi, under house arrest since 2011.

"I will stand with those who are tired of humiliating and engineered elections and who will not give in to behind-the-scenes, stealthy and secretive decisions," Mousavi said in a statement, according to the opposition Kalameh website.

Mousavi and fellow reformist Mehdi Karoubi ran for election in 2009. They became figureheads for pro-reform Iranians who staged mass protests after the vote was won by a hardliner, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, in a contest they believed was rigged.

EXECUTIONS

If judiciary chief Raisi wins Friday's vote, it could increase the mid-ranking Shi'ite cleric's chances of eventually succeeding Khamenei, who himself served two terms as president before becoming supreme leader.

Rights groups have criticised Raisi, who lost to Rouhani in the 2017 election, for his role as a judge in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988. Raisi was appointed as head of the judiciary in 2019 by Khamenei.

However, Iranians do not rule out the unexpected.

In the 2005 presidential vote, Ahmadinejad, a blacksmith’s son and former Revolutionary Guard, was not prominent when he defeated powerful former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, largely seen beforehand as the frontrunner.

"(Saeed) Jalili's chances to surprise us should not be underestimated," said Tehran-based analyst Saeed Leylaz.

Although publicly Khamenei has favoured no candidate, analysts said he would prefer a firm loyalist like Raisi or Jalili as president.

The election is unlikely to bring major change to Iran's foreign and nuclear policies, already set by Khamenei. But a hardline president could strengthen Khamenei's hand at home.

Iran's devastated economy is also an important factor.

To win over voters preoccupied by bread-and-butter issues, candidates have promised to create millions of jobs, tackle inflation and hand cash to lower-income Iranians. However, they have yet to say how these promises would be funded.

All candidates back talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove sanctions.

But moderate candidate Abdolnaser Hemmati said hardliners sought tension with the West, while conglomerates they control rake in large sums by circumventing sanctions.

"What will happen if the hardliners come to power? More sanctions with more world unanimity," Hemmati, who served as central bank chief until May, said in a televised debate.

Please also see

Judge, banker, negotiator among candidates for Iran's presidency

Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by U.S.

Iran's presidential election process

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in para 17)

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran vote turnout poses test of youth frustrations and hopes

    Like many young Iranians yearning for democracy, Shirin doesn't believe elected officials want to deliver greater political and social freedoms, and doubts Iran's ruling theocracy would let them even if they tried. How many share her frustration may become apparent in a June 18 vote, when Iran holds a presidential election seen as a referendum on the Islamic Republic's handling of an array of political and economic crises. Official polls suggest record low participation, a prospect critics of the government ascribe to economic hardship and to a lack of choice at the ballot box for an overwhelmingly young population chafing at political restrictions.

  • Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

    Iran's presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. Khamenei holds final say over Iran's military and its nuclear program, but the presidency does control domestic matters such as the economy, and serves as the public face of the Islamic Republic. Its decisions, though on a narrow bandwidth, can affect how the rest of the world interacts with Iran.

  • Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by U.S.

    Ebrahim Raisi's record of fierce loyalty to Iran's ruling clerics helps explain why the senior judge is a front-runner in Friday's presidential election, a contest the authorities have limited almost exclusively to hardline candidates like him. A win for Raisi, 60, an implacable critic of the West whose political patron is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would burnish his chances of one day succeeding Khamenei at the pinnacle of power, analysts say. Accused by critics of human rights abuses stretching back decades -- allegations his defenders deny -- Raisi was appointed by Khamenei to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019.

  • EU, U.S. set to unveil truce in 17-year aircraft battle

    The European Union and the United States were on the verge of announcing a truce on Tuesday in their 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, bringing to a close one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus. They agreed in March to a four-month suspension of tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods from EU wine to U.S. tobacco and spirits, which they had imposed in response to the row.

  • Discovery of body ends search for missing 38-year-old at Joshua Tree, rangers say

    The man was last seen June 5.

  • Oil gains as risk of Iran supply resumption recedes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Brent crude was up by 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.24 a barrel by 0651 GMT, having risen 0.2% on Monday. U.S. oil gained 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.21 a barrel, having slipped 3 cents in the previous session.

  • Man shot 7 times during armed robbery in SW Houston, HPD says

    The victim, who was hit in the chest, legs and hand, was going for his own firearm to defend himself when he was shot, police said.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • Operator says China nuclear plant facing 'performance issue'

    The French joint operator of a Chinese nuclear plant near Hong Kong said Monday that the plant is dealing with a “performance issue” but is currently operating within safety limits, following a report of a potential radioactive leak. The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant is jointly owned by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and French multinational electric utility Électricité de France, the main owner of Framotome, which helps operate the plant.

  • Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for COVID-19 'explosion'

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -In India's capital, Delhi, thousands of commuters crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls on Tuesday, prompting some doctors to warn it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Doctors say Delhi's near-complete re-opening is concerning.

  • Convict gets life in prison for Tennessee official's death

    A convicted felon accused of raping and killing a Tennessee corrections administrator and then escaping from prison on a farm tractor was sentenced to life without parole Monday after striking a deal with prosecutors. Curtis Ray Watson told a judge that he agreed to plead no contest to first-degree murder in the perpetration of a rape in the death of Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson, 64.

  • Driver charged with DUI in SUV crash near Chester that injured 4 child passengers

    The children were ages 1 to 10, and the youngest has serious injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Car swallowed by Mumbai sinkhole

    Dr. Kiran Doshi, the car's owner, said his children rushed to see the car in the sinkhole, adding that his daughter-in-law shot a clip of the incident.According to media reports, the incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain.

  • Sri Lankan court grants bail to captain of fire-ravaged ship

    A Sri Lankan court granted bail to the captain of a fire-ravaged container ship on Monday, hours after he was arrested by police, officials said. The ship, the MV X-Press Pearl, is sinking off the country's capital, Colombo, and causing severe environmental pollution. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said the captain was arrested under the provisions of the Marine Pollution Prevention Act, which prohibits the dumping of oil, harmful substances and other pollutants in the ocean and coastal areas.

  • Harris was reportedly prepped for border question, making her answer 'all the more unnerving' to allies

    Harris was reportedly prepped for border question, making her answer 'all the more unnerving' to allies

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • How Rich Is Donald Trump as He Turns 75?

    As former president, real estate mogul and American businessman Donald Trump turns 75 on June 14th, here's a look a look at his fortune, which, despite experiencing some major setbacks, is still...

  • Hundreds protest Manchin over his opposition to voting rights legislation

    Hundreds protest Manchin over his opposition to voting rights legislation

  • Kamala Harris becomes 1st sitting vice president to march in Pride parade

    Vice President Kamala Harris walked in the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, making history as the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event.

  • Golden Knights, defensemen handle Canadiens in Game 1

    Three defensemen scored goals to lead the Golden Knights to a series lead.