Kharkiv building underground school that can withstand direct missile strike

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the underground school will be able to withstand a direct hit from the S-300 missile

Kharkiv is building an underground school capable of withstanding a direct missile strike as Russia continues to terrorize Ukraine with missile attacks.

"One of the planned shelters is already being built in Korotychi, in the Kharkiv district,” governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Read also: Russian missile hits Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast, six dead, 16 injured, as ‘no time to reach shelter’

“It's essentially an underground school where children will be able to study.”

The shelter will be able to accommodate about 500 people simultaneously, "which corresponds to the number of students and teachers in the local secondary school." The shelter can also hold people from nearby buildings in case of necessity.

Read also: Schools set up in Kharkiv metro to protect Ukrainian kids

"The cost of the work is UAH 99.1 million ($27.5 million USD). The shelter will have several rooms, washrooms, three exits, and will be equipped with an autonomous power source – and it will be able to withstand a direct hit from an S-300 missile.”

