Kharkiv Builds Underground School as Missile Threat Persists

Construction of the first fully underground school in Kharkiv was on schedule as the city seeks to protect a growing number of students from Russian attacks, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Wednesday, January 10.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, students in Kharkiv and other cities have been used to classes in bomb shelters and metro stations, but Terekhov said in November that the student population was surging, forcing the city to turn to building dedicated underground schools.

The mayor first announced the project in October, saying it would allow students to “continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats.”

Terekhov posted a video of the concrete structures, which he said had all been assembled, and were awaiting waterproofing and thermal insulation.

The project was on schedule despite Russian shelling and bad weather, he added, with hopes to open the school to students by March.

Terekhov said the building was in the city’s Industrial District, and a second school in the central district was planned. Credit: Ihor Terekhov via Storyful

