In Kharkiv Oblast, a deminer was blown up by mine; he needs help

On 7 November, during mine clearance of the territory in the Kharkiv Oblast, a deminer was blown up; he is in hospital and needs help.

Source: Press service of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response

Quote: "While performing mine clearance on the territory of Kharkiv Oblast, an explosion occurred, as a result of which our colleague, head of the bomb disposal department, a lieutenant of the Civil Protection Service, Serhii Molchanov, was injured."

Details: The deminer received a shrapnel wound from the explosion, resulting in a traumatic amputation of his right foot. He also had a shrapnel wound to the soft tissue in the right shoulder and his head. The man is in the hospital in moderate condition.

The Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response published the details of the deminer's bank card [to encourage support]..

