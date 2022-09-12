In Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian defenders reach border with Russia head of Oblast Military Administration

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 10:57

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that in some areas of the front, defenders of Ukraine have reached the state border with Russia.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Our military continues the operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers. The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into the previously occupied territories, or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday [on 11 September], the Russians left the settlements of Velykyi Burluk and Dvorichna of the Kupiansk district. In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation."

Details: Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote that "Metre by metre, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are liberating Kharkiv Oblast: these are hundreds of settlements, thousands of streets; these are native places for tens of thousands of Ukrainians."

"Emergency aid will be delivered to the liberated territories - it's 11,000 food kits and the same number of hygiene kits. Of course, [there are] goods for children: food, diapers, children's hygiene products. This is what is needed immediately," he said.

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 12/09/22. pic.twitter.com/D6wDoza2nk — Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) September 12, 2022

Previously: Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) state that Ukrainian forces have inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia, liberating almost all of Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive.

