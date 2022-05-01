Kharkiv region: Russia fires on the municipality, civilians were injured, one woman died

SVITLANA KIZILOVA - SUNDAY, 1 MAY 2022, 17:25 On Sunday, 1 May, a woman was killed and two other people were injured in artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers of the Bohodukhiv Municipal Community. Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on Facebook Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of two criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on 1 May 2022, at about 11:30 am, military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired artillery shells at the Bohodukhiv Municipal Community. A car with three people was damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman and a man were injured. Another woman died on the spot. The scene was inspected by investigators of the Bohodukhiv District Police Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.