After Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia shifts lobbying firepower to 'middle America' with women's rights message

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – On Nov. 19, Saudi Arabia's glamorous ambassador to the United States – Princess Reema bint Bandar – held a private Zoom session with an unusual audience.

No members of Congress or White House officials. No State Department officials. No reporters.

Instead, the kingdom's ambassador spoke to a group of Philadelphia business leaders, students, educators and other local residents interested in foreign affairs. It was billed as a "candid discussion" with Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and hosted by Philadelphia's World Affairs Council, a nonprofit educational group.

"There was a huge message of change and progress," said Lauren Swartz, president of the council, who led the Zoom session with Reema. "That is ... not much reported in the newspapers here."

Saudi Arabian Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud waves to the large crowd as she is introduced during her keynote address at the Austin Convention Center on Saturday, March 14, 2015.
Saudi Arabian Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud waves to the large crowd as she is introduced during her keynote address at the Austin Convention Center on Saturday, March 14, 2015.

The Philadelphia meeting appears to be part of a new Saudi government lobbying strategy – launched in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's murder inside a Saudi consulate in 2018 – focused on reaching out to state and local officials from New Orleans to Anchorage.

The pitch: Saudi Arabia is a pivotal global player in the midst of a transformation on women's rights.

"They've made a calculated decision that says, 'You know, we're really losing the battle here (in Washington). We've got to take this battle out into America,'" said Ben Freeman, director of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative at the Center for International Policy, a nonprofit foreign policy research group.

Before Khashoggi's murder, Saudi Arabia was known in Washington for its lobbying firepower, fueled by an expensive roster of politically wired consultants and public relations operatives. But as the gruesome details of the Washington Post columnist's slaying emerged, marque lobbyists who had collected millions from the Saudi government quickly nixed their lucrative contracts.

As the kingdom's influence on Capitol Hill began to evaporate, it pivoted and hired a consulting firm based in Iowa.

"I can't recall any country ever launching such a pervasive campaign to garner influence in middle America the way the Saudis are," Freeman said. "It kind of seems like what they're doing is 'astroturf,'" he added, referring to the tactic of making a campaign appear to stem from grassroots activists, when in fact, it's orchestrated by well-heeled consultants.

Critics say the Saudi's strategy is savvy.

Outside Washington's foreign policy circles, few Americans are likely following the horrors of the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led bombing campaign has killed civilians and contributed to the world's worst humanitarian crisis. And they might have missed the details of Khashoggi's murder, including reports that his Saudi executors used a bone saw to dismember him.

"If you present (Saudi's pitch) to an audience that doesn't otherwise know about the reality of Saudi Arabia ... then you might be hoodwinked into going along and saying, 'Well, it's a transformation in Saudi Arabia'," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a human rights group Khashoggi helped found.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the Saudi embassy, Fahad Nazer, said the kingdom maintains "healthy and constructive engagements with senior US administration officials as well as congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle."

At the same time, he said, "we recognize that Americans outside Washington are interested in developments in Saudi Arabia and many, including the business community, academic institutions and various civil society groups, are keen on maintaining long-standing relations with the kingdom or cultivating new ones."

In one of the federal disclosure reports, the country's Iowa lobbyists wrote that their work was aimed at informing "the public, government officials and the media about the importance of fostering and promoting strong relations between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Khashoggi murder 'destroyed' Saudi political capital in DC

After Khashoggi's killing, lawmakers denounced Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman as "a wrecking ball" who had "tainted" his country by ordering an American resident's slaying.

Vigil for Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 25, 2018, in Istanbul.
Vigil for Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 25, 2018, in Istanbul.

"The scandal of Jamal Khashoggi's murder really just destroyed any of the social capital and PR capital that Mohammed Bin Salman had been trying to build up," Whitson said. "And the Saudis just dug in and made it worse with every passing day, when they would offer up new lies and denials."

Now, the Khashoggi case is again in the spotlight, with last week's elease of a U.S. intelligence report that directly links the crown prince to the journalist's death. The report, released by the Biden administration's director of national intelligence, quickly renewed a fierce debate over the U.S.-Saudi alliance.

President Joe Biden has vowed to "recalibrate" the relationship, but he has resisted calls from Democrats in Congress and human rights groups to target the crown prince directly with sanctions or other penalties.

"Our objective is to recalibrate the relationship, prevent this from ever happening again and find ways ... to work together with Saudi leadership,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted that the U.S. doesn't typically sanction the leaders of other countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

So far, Biden has taken incremental steps to distance the U.S. from Saudi Arabia, a key American ally in the Middle East. He paused certain arms sales to the kingdom, and halted U.S. support for offensive military operations in the Yemen war, where a Saudi-led coalition has used American-made munitions in a deadly bombing campaign.

'Real people who tackle real issues'

If the kingdom's lobbying activity is any indication, Saudi officials have decided on a new tactic for weathering any further rebukes from the White House. Although the government's spending on lobbying has ticked down from a high of $34 million in 2018, the year Khashoggi was killed, the kingdom still doles out millions: approximately $17 million in 2019 and about $6 million last year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks money in politics.

That does not include spending by Saudi-related entities, such as the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, a chemical manufacturing company and subsidiary of the state-owned petroleum and gas company.

Records show that the Saudi government has not abandoned its Washington-focused lobbying. Their consultants reported more than 650 contacts with the House and Senate and another 123 with D.C.-based think tanks, according to the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative's analysis. However, there's been a remarkable shift in focus, said Freeman: more than 1,000 of the country's nearly 2,000 reported lobbying contacts in 2020 were to individuals and groups outside the Beltway.

"We're seeing them reach out to local Chambers of Commerce," along with Jewish organizations and synagogues, Freeman said.

The Saudi influence campaign has also targeted smaller media outlets outside Washington. Freeman said, for example, that Saudi foreign agents contacted Shale Magazine, a Texas-based outlet devoted to promoting the energy industry, seven times – matching the number of times they contacted the Washington Post (4) and USA TODAY (3) combined.

Saudi Arabia&#39;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US secretary of state in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US secretary of state in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)

The main lobbying firm behind the new strategy is the LS2group, based in Des Moines, Iowa, which the Saudi government paid more than $1 million in lobbying fees in 2020, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. "We are real people who tackle real issues," the firm's website says.

That firm in turn has brought on other consultants in Maine, North Carolina and Georgia, among other states, records show. A partner at the firm did not respond to email messages seeking comment.

Some of the "real issues" the LS2group has focused on are women's rights in Saudi Arabia, an Islamic country that until recently did not allow women to play in sports or to drive, among other banned activities.

Under federal law, lobbyists for foreign governments must filed detailed reports about their influence operations. One filing from the LS2group is a glossy pamphlet touting "great progress in the area of women and sports," with colorful images of women running, cycling and stretching in mandatory headscarves.

The brochure states that since 2017, the government has granted licenses to women’s gyms (previously forbidden) and created a physical education requirement for girls in public schools, among other steps.

"They have a bottomless bag of money to spend (and) the PR firms are obviously always coming up with new ways for them to spend it," said Whitson.

She notes that prior to 2015, women were banned from playing sports. "Girls found to be playing basketball were attacked" and threatened with arrest, she said.

Indeed, at the same time the Saudi government was touting these reforms in the U.S., it was jailing some prominent women's rights activists, including Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia. In December, a Saudi court sentenced her to almost six years in prison under a broad counterterrorism law.

Al-Hathloul was released on Feb. 10 after a judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served. She and other women said they were tortured and sexually assaulted during their detention.

When the diplomat is a princess

If the LS2group is the Saudi's behind-the-scenes conduit to average Americans, Reema is the kingdom's public face.

The American-educated Saudi princess became the country's first female ambassador in 2019, as the royal family scrambled to contain the fallout from Khashoggi's killing. She had lived in the U.S. for 22 years, from 1983 to 2005, when her father served as the kingdom's ambassador to Washington.

Lise Falskow, president and CEO of Alaska's World Affairs Council, said she was thrilled when she heard Reema would be willing to speak to her group. She had invited Saudi Arabia's previous ambassador to visit Alaska but never got a response.

"Being an oil country and Alaska being an oil state, it’s interesting to hear their perspective on gas and world markets and living in the neighborhood they do – and her being a woman," Falskow said.

Only one member of her council objected, a Syrian woman who said Reema's privileged background would not give Alaskans a true picture.

"She felt like the story of Saudi needed to be told, but by somebody else," Falskow recounted. But Reema impressed the 70 people who dialed in for the October Zoom, including the woman who had initially objected, said Falskow.

She said the LS2 representatives asked her not to record the session, and she couldn't recall details of the conversation. But she said it's no wonder if Reema offered a rosy vision of her home country – that's what all diplomats are supposed to do.

"They’re trying to promote peace and cooperation and talk about the positives, and (Reema) did a very good job of that," Falskow said.

Swartz, head of the Philadelphia World Affairs Council, said there was "no hesitancy on our part" to host Reema when the opportunity arose because Saudi Arabia had been in the news "for so many things."

Reema was very adept at parrying questions about the status of women in Saudi Arabia and a host of other issues, though no one pressed her about Khashoggi's murder.

"She had all her data points about Saudi Arabia's impact, opportunity and connections to Pennsylvania," Swartz said, including ties to the state's energy industry.

"The biggest takeaway I had was that Princess Reema, Ambassador Reema is an incredible diplomat and politician and spokesperson," she said.

But the Saudi pitch has not been welcomed everywhere.

Kelley Ponder, of the New Orleans Citizen Diplomacy Council, said her group decided against hosting Reema.

"We didn't want to, you know, get into anything too political," she said, adding that other citizen-based diplomacy groups have made the same decision. It was a matter of "not knowing what we were getting into," Ponder said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia shifts lobbying to middle America

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Trial date set for British ISIS militants the ‘Beatles’, accused of murdering journalists and aid workers

    El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were extradited after US agreed not to seek death penalty

  • 25 questions we still have after watching the 'WandaVision' finale

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

    Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat. Khan and his government had been expected to win the indirect election on the seat, given their coalition's numerical superiority in the lower house of parliament, the electoral college for the vote. "I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Clergy leads rare Christian revival in Iraqi town

    Mazen Shemes's nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar as Islamic State advanced across northern Iraq in 2014.That night, the family buried him and fled Qaraqosh, a Christian enclave near Mosul, along with thousands of others.Five years later, the farmer is back on his land, replanting trees and coaxing it back to life.His community is growing back too, encouraged by an active local clergy, which helped Shemes and others rebuild."When we came back, we filed an application at the church, we went to Father Georges, and they finished our house."Pope Francis will visit Qaraqosh on Sunday (March 7), as part of a four-day tour of Iraq, the first ever by a pope.About half the town's Christians have returned, a rare ray of hope for a community devastated by years of Islamist violence.That's down to church leaders, who hatched a plan to encourage families back to the town of 50,000 people, by rebuilding houses first, then churches.Funds came mainly from Christian organisations abroad. Father Georges Jahola was put in charge."We have this piece of land. We have inherited this small patch of land from our ancestors. If we lose it, we lose our identity."Qaraqosh boasts the Grand Immaculate Church, Iraq's biggest, restored now after it was damaged and burned.Pope Francis's visit is a source of pride for a community that remains vulnerable.And morale was high for the volunteers who danced and sang as they cleaned and decorated it in preparation.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Photos show intense security around the US Capitol ahead of a QAnon insurrection that nobody showed up for

    The Capitol was on high alert amid fears of more far-right violence following the January 6 insurrection by Trump supporters.

  • Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

    According to the local photographer who captured the lights over the frozen Toras-Sieppi lake, they were visible right after the sunset and were most vibrant after 2200 local time (2000GMT).He said the "magical" dance of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, lasted well over an hour.March is statistically the best month to see the northern lights due to augmented solar wind conditions.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A teenage girl wearing 'Everything will be OK' T-shirt was shot in the head on Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests yet

    Nineteen-year-old Kyal Sin had proudly cast her first vote last year in the very elections Myanmar's military has tried to annul with its ongoing coup.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate extends $300 weekly unemployment benefit in Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."