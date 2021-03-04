Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

  • Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi, talks to media in Istanbul
  • Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi, leaves the courthouse in Istanbul
  • Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi, leaves the courthouse in Istanbul
1 / 3

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi, talks to media in Istanbul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Kucukgocmen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a "murderer", after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in his killing.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have not been found.

A U.S. intelligence report released last Friday said Prince Mohammed had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi in Oct. 2018. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings.

While Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved, it spared the crown prince himself.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee who was waiting outside the consulate when he entered to retrieve documents for their upcoming marriage, said the report was "a very huge and important step" in the path to justice, but must be acted on.

"That it was said there would be no sanctions against the person who gave the order for the crime to be committed created a strange dilemma in everyone's minds. But this could change in the coming days," she told Reuters in an interview.

"The process of seeking justice is a long process, sometimes it is not easy."

HEARING

Cengiz was speaking after a court session of the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi officials over Khashoggi's killing, in which lawyer Ali Ceylan asked that the U.S. report be added to the case file.

The judge said Ceylan should file the request through the prosecutor and Cengiz, who is named as a complainant in the case, said they would apply for Prince Mohammed to be added as a defendant.

The court heard Edip Yilmaz, a driver for the Saudi consulate, say that on the day of the killing he was told by the head of security that for 20 minutes he should not leave a consulate basement room where he usually spent his time.

In September, a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency. None of the defendants was named.

Tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi's killing have led to an informal Saudi boycott of Turkish goods. Official data shows that Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia have fallen by more than 90%.

Cengiz said she believed justice would be served eventually.

"Those in power need to take action," she said. "Otherwise they will build their policies in the short to medium term based on a relation with someone who is proved to be a murderer."

(Editing by Dominic Evans and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman accused in German court of ‘crimes against humanity’

    Saudia Arabia’s crown prince and four other officials accused of committing crimes against humanity due to ‘widespread and systematic’ persecution of journalists in the kingdom

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.

  • Coast Guard halts search for 87-year-old man after his plane went down off Boca Raton

    After a three day search, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped looking for Brendan Spratt, an 87-year-old man whose plane went down off the coast of Boca Raton.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.”

  • Pandemic pain for Minneapolis park food vendors: A 44% drop in business for 3 favorites

    The operators of food stands at Minneapolis parks had a rough 2020 as the pandemic cut into business. The state of play: Overall revenue at Sea Salt Eatery, Bread & Pickle and Sandcastle was down a combined $2.4 million, or about 44% compared to 2019, according to data from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sea Salt Eatery at Minnehaha Falls, the most popular of the three, lost 54% of its revenue. It had done $3.4 million in sales before the pandemic. Kim Bartmann's Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet was only down about 14%. Why Bread & Pickle fared better: The food stand added delivery and curbside pickup and expanded its operations, Bartmann said. It also may have missed out on disruption from this summer's civil unrest — which was located closer to the other two vendors.The big picture: Bartmann, whose company also owns Barbette and Pat's Tap, estimated that her traditional restaurants lost 70 to 75% of their revenue last year compared to 2019. What's next: Despite the down year, more food options are coming to Minneapolis parks! Owamni by the Sioux Chef, an Indigenous foods restaurant, has been planning a spring opening at a new building next to St. Anthony Falls.The Park Board is in the design phase for a new pavilion, scheduled to open in 2023, on Bde Maka Ska. The former lakeside refractory burned down in 2019 and displaced vendor Lola, which is now serving from a food truck. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pennsylvania Republicans stop just short of censuring Toomey

    Pennsylvania's Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, while stopping short of issuing the more serious — albeit still symbolic — censure that some members had pushed for. The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said. The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with fellow Republican Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

  • Justice Dept. Backs Away From Trump Era but Is Still Expected to Test Garland

    WASHINGTON — As Judge Merrick B. Garland prepares to take over the Justice Department, officials have already begun to reverse Trump-era policies denounced by Democrats and restore what longtime employees described as a less charged environment where they no longer feared retaliation from the president or public criticism from the attorney general. Garland, who is expected to be confirmed as attorney general in the coming days with bipartisan support, emphasized in his confirmation hearing his experience as a former prosecutor and his commitment to protecting the department from partisan influence. His remarks gave many Justice Department officials the impression that he would be an evenhanded leader who would trust and respect them. But the judge’s vow to be fair and apolitical will be immediately tested by politically thorny investigations, efforts to reverse Trump-era measures and the Biden administration’s aims to reinvigorate civil rights initiatives and combat domestic terrorism, including the sprawling investigation into the Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Monty Wilkinson, the acting attorney general and a career law enforcement official, quickly began reversing the Trump administration’s signature initiatives last month, including some viewed with skepticism even by Republicans. He rescinded contentious guidance to prosecutors about voter fraud investigations and harsh sentencing, as well as the “zero tolerance” policy for illegal entry into the United States from Mexico, which separated thousands of children from their families. Since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, the department has also notified the Supreme Court that it would no longer challenge the Affordable Care Act, disavowing its position under the Trump administration. It withdrew a lawsuit that accused Yale of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, seen as part of a wider effort to dismantle affirmative action. And it retracted support for a lawsuit seeking to block transgender students from participating in girls’ high school sports. Other moves by Wilkinson helped raise morale among employees who saw President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr as wielding the Justice Department for political gain, according to current and former employees. Most notably, Wilkinson asked a Trump-appointed prosecutor to stay on to oversee an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and he allowed John H. Durham, the special counsel, to continue his inquiry into the Russia investigation. Department officials viewed the decisions as an indication that facts, rather than political interests, would set the course. Though Democrats said they considered those moves an important reset, more difficult work lies ahead. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused previous department leaders during Garland’s confirmation hearing of shaking the public trust in the department as they sought to advance Trump’s personal and political interests. Durbin called for the next attorney general to restore faith in the rule of law. Despite support from many Republicans on the committee, which voted 15-7 to advance Garland’s nomination, at least one objected to expediting his confirmation, Durbin said Wednesday. “It could be days, maybe even into next week, before he can take the job,” Durbin said in a speech on the Senate floor. Like any attorney general, Garland will face headwinds once he is in charge of criminal investigations with political dimensions. “The integrity and wisdom of decision-making throughout the department will continually be drawn into question,” Kenneth Starr, the former Whitewater special prosecutor, said in Senate testimony supporting the judge’s nomination. Garland told the committee that the first briefing he would receive from aides would be on the assault on the Capitol, which he called “the most heinous attack on the democratic processes” he had seen and an indicator that domestic extremism was a greater problem now than it was when he investigated the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Leadership of that investigation is in flux. The head of the Capitol assault investigation, Michael R. Sherwin, has stepped down as the acting U.S. attorney in Washington and may relinquish oversight of the case in the coming weeks, according to a memo he wrote to the office. That investigation promises to be politically tinged; it has already edged toward Trump’s inner circle, with the FBI examining communications between extremists and his ally Roger Stone. And as the department prioritizes its fight against domestic extremism, with the Capitol case at the center of its work, it will face unavoidable questions about links between extremists and the Republican Party. Garland’s record of combating domestic terrorism — which includes not only the Oklahoma City case but also his supervision of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing and the Unabomber case — can help blunt fears of politicization in those investigations, said Matthew Schneider, a partner at the Honigman law firm and a former U.S. attorney in Michigan. When Schneider’s office indicted members of a violent white supremacist group in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Democrat who had sparred with Trump, political infighting between the two overshadowed his announcement, he said. Two other inquiries — the federal tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden and the Durham investigation into any potential wrongdoing by Obama-era officials who opened the Russia inquiry — are certain to be met with accusations of political influence, no matter their outcomes. Justice Department employees expressed hope that Garland’s reputation for fairness and integrity would help mitigate some of those accusations. He is also a departure in temperament and leadership from Barr’s sometimes combative bluntness, which current and former employees predicted could help dampen controversy. “He has the reputation we need in an attorney general right now,” Kenneth Wainstein, a former Justice Department official under President George W. Bush, said of Garland. “He’s recognized as being a thoughtful person, not as an ideologue or as a political partisan. And he understands what it means to be the attorney general for the country, and not for the president. There will never be a morning when you open the paper and see that he’s misused his authority to protect the president.” Barr’s approach to politically charged prosecutorial matters was also a model to be avoided, current and former employees said. He contravened norms to let prosecutors investigate fraud before the election was certified, fueling fears that the results could not be trusted. He ordered them to lower a sentencing recommendation for Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies but later pardoned by Trump. And he sought to drop a case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. Barr also used a manuscript review process intended to keep classified information private to sue Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of a gossipy tell-all about working for the former first lady Melania Trump. Under Wilkinson, the department withdrew the legal action against Wolkoff and returned to working through established chains of command. Garland is also expected to try to revive the Justice Department’s civil rights division, which under Trump saw its priorities drastically shift. Religious freedoms were prioritized over work to protect rights for LGBTQ people. The department all but stopped using consent decrees as a tool to overhaul police departments with records of racial discrimination and other abuses. Barr sought to more narrowly enforce Civil Rights Act prohibitions on racial discrimination, and he accused the Black Lives Matter movement of using Black people as props for a radical political agenda. Late last year, the department banned any diversity and inclusion training or programming to comply with Trump’s executive order that banned such training and said that implicit bias did not exist. That guidance was rescinded. Garland’s positions so far demonstrate a contrast, and his commitment to diversity and inclusion appeared heartfelt, said a Justice Department employee who belonged to the DOJ Gender Equality Network, an employee-run advocacy organization that promotes equitable treatment for workers in the department. But Republicans have already warned against an embrace of progressive priorities, insisting that religious freedom must not lose priority and that consent decrees should not be widely used. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has indicated that he will not support Kristen Clarke, Biden’s nominee to run the civil rights division. But Garland made clear at his hearing that he supported reversing the version of civil rights under the Trump administration, rooting his position in the department’s origins in fighting the Ku Klux Klan and upholding the Civil Rights Act to protect the rights of “the most vulnerable members of our society.” That mission “remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice,” Garland said. “Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, in education, in employment and in the criminal justice system.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Stimulus checks will go to fewer Americans under Biden agreement on COVID relief deal

    Here’s who will be eligible for stimulus checks under the new bill.

  • The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

    A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbours who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. So far he has buried 23 cats in his garden, the most recent graves disturbed by wild boars that roam the depopulated community. Kato leaves food for feral cats in a storage shed he heats with a paraffin stove.

  • Meghan accuses Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story.Her comments were released as part of the latest teaser ahead of the couple's much anticipated interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, due to be broadcast on U.S. television this Sunday.The clip dropped just hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in Britain’s Times newspaper alleging that Meghan had bullied assistants working for her two years ago.Harry and Meghan issued a statement denying that she had bullied anyone.This latest Oprah interview clip shows Meghan being asked "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"Referring to the Royal family as ‘The Firm’ she replies by saying "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent, if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."Michelle Tauber is the senior royals editor for People magazine.''I think that after this interview airs, many people are going to wonder why the royal family couldn't make this work. (...) 'The monarchy failed in terms of there was a golden opportunity to modernize with this couple and it didn't happen. They lost. They lost what could have been.''Oprah's interview was recorded before The Times newspaper ran a report citing unnamed sources saying an aide to Harry and Meghan had raised a complaint in October 2018, alleging that Meghan had reduced some assistants to tears and treated others so badly that they had quit.The paper said Harry had urged the aide, who has now left their staff, to drop the complaint, and it never progressed.Reuters could not independently verify the report.

  • Biden urges Democrats to stick together on $1.9trn Covid relief plan as progressives grumble it’s not enough

    ‘It’s good policy, and it’s good politics,’ president says of Covid relief plan

  • At least 15 people were killed in an SUV crash with a semi in Southern California, hospital authorities say

    Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center in Imperial County said 27 passengers were in the SUV that crashed into a truck carrying gravel.

  • Demi Lovato says she feels at 'peace' with her body after rejecting diet culture and putting a stop to calorie counting

    Lovato, who has been open about her eating disorder recovery, says she's no longer over-exercising or restricting what she eats.

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • U.S., EU impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning, jailing

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin. The sanctions against seven senior Russian officials, among them the head of its FSB security service, and on 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Biden news - live: Militia group ‘planning Capitol attack today’ as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ surprising release of Kyle Van Noy isn’t so surprising — it’s ice-cold smart

    A few months ago, as the Dolphins made a playoff push that failed, Kyle Van Noy made a bottom-line comment that, “It’s all about taking care of your business in this league.” In a novel, that’s called “foreshadowing.” Unfortunately for Van Noy, this isn’t some grand, sweeping novel with him as protagonist. He became a bit player to business with his Tuesday release that either forecasts some ...