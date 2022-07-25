In Kherson Oblast, occupiers resurrect Berkut brutal special police and are torturing people Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 10:30

Law-enforcement officers have exposed the collaborators and traitors who joined the pseudo-entity created by the occupiers, the "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Artem Dekhtiarenko, Security Service spokesman; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Dekhtiarenko said that the Security Service of Ukraine has strengthened counterintelligence measures on the southern front.

It is reported that the pseudo-entity is carrying out the task of suppressing resistance and intimidating residents of the temporarily occupied regions of southern Ukraine. This is done through mass repression, persecution and illegal detention of citizens.

To this end, the occupiers have resurrected the activities of the Berkut special police force [disbanded elite riot police force renowned for employing brutal tactics - ed.], Dekhtiarenko noted.

Victims are subjected to psychological pressure, violence and death threats. Cases of abduction and torture of people have been recorded.

Collaborators under the leadership of the Russian special services also select and recruit "like-minded people", who are offered the opportunity to join the groups of the occupying forces’ "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".

To search for "candidates", they use personal connections, including among former employees of law-enforcement agencies.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine materials, 26 representatives of the "regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" who are hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast have been reported as suspected of collaborative activity.

14 of them are former employees of the National Police.

Here are some of the figures who are part of the so-called "management team":

V.M. Bobryshev - head of the human resources department;

M.V. Trubaiev - head of the criminal investigation department;

H.O.Harkusha – commander of the Berkut battalion;

N.V. Savina - deputy head of the personnel management department – head of human resources;

E.H. Stusenko - deputy head of the investigative department – head of the investigative department of the Suvorov city police department;

R.O. Malynovsky - deputy head of the criminal investigation department - head of the department for the detection of crimes against persons;

K.V. Horielov - head of the Public Relations Centre;

E.V. Velykoselskyi - Head of the Suvorovsk City Department for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking;

M.V. Shershen - head of the Suvorovsk city department of neighbourhood police inspectors;

S.S. Odynets - deputy chief of the Suvorovsk city department of local police officers.

Complex measures are currently being carried out to bring every traitor and collaborator to justice for crimes against Ukraine.