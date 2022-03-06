Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports

Undaunted by the presence of Russian troops in their city, as many as 2,000 residents of Kherson, Ukraine, took to the streets Saturday in a show of defiance and national unity, according to reports.

"Russians go home!" and "Kherson is Ukraine!" were among the shouted slogans, the BBC reported.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine along the Black Sea, fell to the Russians last week, with the city’s mayor estimating as many as 300 people were killed, with many of the bodies rendered unrecognizable because of the power of the invaders’ weapons.

Ukrainians in Kherson rally against Russian forces after city's seizure. Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters

The mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said he sent volunteers around the city to collect bodies after the onslaught, The New York Times reported.

KHERSON RESIDENT HAS A MESSAGE FOR PUTIN AFTER RUSSIAN FORCES TAKE OVER HER HOMETOWN

Ukrainians rally against Russian invasion and shout "Kherson is Ukraine!" Reuters

On Saturday, videos posted online showed Russian troops firing shots into the air in hopes of turning back the marchers.

Protesters started gathering around 10 a.m. in Liberty Square, the Times reported.

Ukrainians protest against Russian forces after they seized Kherson. Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters

At one point, a protester climbed onto a Russian military vehicle and began waving a Ukrainian flag as the vehicle traveled down a street, drawing cheers from the crowd, the newspaper reported.