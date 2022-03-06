Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets: reports

Dom Calicchio
·1 min read

Undaunted by the presence of Russian troops in their city, as many as 2,000 residents of Kherson, Ukraine, took to the streets Saturday in a show of defiance and national unity, according to reports.

"Russians go home!" and "Kherson is Ukraine!" were among the shouted slogans, the BBC reported.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine along the Black Sea, fell to the Russians last week, with the city’s mayor estimating as many as 300 people were killed, with many of the bodies rendered unrecognizable because of the power of the invaders’ weapons.

Ukrainians in Kherson rally against Russian forces after city's seizure. <span class="copyright">Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters</span>
Ukrainians in Kherson rally against Russian forces after city's seizure. Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters

The mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said he sent volunteers around the city to collect bodies after the onslaught, The New York Times reported.

KHERSON RESIDENT HAS A MESSAGE FOR PUTIN AFTER RUSSIAN FORCES TAKE OVER HER HOMETOWN

Ukrainians rally against Russian invasion and shout "Kherson is Ukraine!" <span class="copyright">Reuters</span>
Ukrainians rally against Russian invasion and shout "Kherson is Ukraine!" Reuters

On Saturday, videos posted online showed Russian troops firing shots into the air in hopes of turning back the marchers.

Protesters started gathering around 10 a.m. in Liberty Square, the Times reported.

Ukrainians protest against Russian forces after they seized Kherson. <span class="copyright">Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters</span>
Ukrainians protest against Russian forces after they seized Kherson. Armed Forces of Ukraine via Reuters

At one point, a protester climbed onto a Russian military vehicle and began waving a Ukrainian flag as the vehicle traveled down a street, drawing cheers from the crowd, the newspaper reported.

Dozens of Ukrainians rally in Kherson against Russian invaders. <span class="copyright">Reuters</span>
Dozens of Ukrainians rally in Kherson against Russian invaders. Reuters

Recommended Stories

  • Ruble Indicated at Record Low Offshore on Talk of Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble was indicated down 14% at a record low in offshore trading on fears of a ban on Russian crude imports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsThe currency fell to 142.46 agains

  • Japan may take more action vs Russia, could impact energy sector -lawmaker

    Japan may take more action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which could significantly impact Japan's energy sector, a senior ruling-party lawmaker said on Sunday, while expressing caution toward a complete end to Russia oil and gas usage. Sanctions against Moscow - such as freezing assets, banning exports of high-tech goods and excluding some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network - are having a major impact, said Hiroshige Seko, upper house secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party. "What's important above all is to let Russia change action," Seko said.

  • Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer chosen to lead Arizona police department

    Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer has been chosen as the next chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona, where he started his career.

  • Oscar Isaac calls 'Moon Knight' a 'full-circle moment' in 'SNL' hosting debut

    Oscar Isaac, star of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight," made his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut over the weekend and used his opening monologue to joke about what he described as his "full-circle moment." The "Dune" actor, who turns 43 this week, revealed that his film debut in "The Avenger" -- not to be confused with 2012's "The Avengers" -- was a home movie he "wrote, directed and starred in when I was 10 years old," and he brought clips from the film as proof. Isaac recalled how "The Avenger" was "shot on location" in his friend's backyard in their hometown of Miami, Florida.

  • Ex-inmate develops app to keep incarcerated people connected with family

    A formerly incarcerated man has created an app that aims to keep inmates connected with their family members outside of […] The post Ex-inmate develops app to keep incarcerated people connected with family appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Inventing Anna' Inspires Chloe Fineman To Scam Her Way Through 'SNL'

    "I can’t help but notice you’ve been Delvey-ing everyone today,” Kate McKinnon tells her grift-happy co-star.

  • As Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, a second Cold War is a legitimate concern | Opinion

    The Cold War may be returning as Vladimir Putin has led a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Will we be willing to make sacrifices for the cause of freedom like our parents and grandparents did?

  • Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil

    Bulgaria supports sanctions on Russia as a means to halting its invasion of Ukraine, but will likely seek an exception on banning Russian natural gas and oil imports if such a proposal is put forward, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. EU and NATO member Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, while its only oil refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL, provides over 60% of the fuel used in the country. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, a stance Petkov supported.

  • Charlotte-area man fatally shoots ex-wife before turning weapon on himself, sheriff says

    Both the suspect and his ex-wife were found in the driveway of a home in Waxhaw.

  • The Bizarre Stock Trading Habits of This Rep Facing an Ethics Probe

    Bill Clark/Roll CallIf you were looking for reasons why members of Congress trading stocks can be a bad look, Rep. Doug Lamborn’s curious, aggressive trading style is a case-study in questionable behavior.The Colorado congressman, who is under investigation for abusing his office, has for years exclusively bought and sold stock in one single company—a company that benefits from government contracts. And while his strategy is perfectly legal, it’s one that is risky for him, his re-election, and f

  • Traders Surrender to Recession Paranoia in Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- When it’s just the yield curve narrowing, or oil jumping, or stocks falling into a correction, maybe you can hold off on panicking over a recession. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueWhen a

  • ‘SNL’: Watch Charli XCX’s Seductive Live Set

    British pop singer performed two new songs, "Beg For You" and "Baby"

  • A New Blackpink Comeback Is In the Works

    The four-member K-pop group is working on their next album, two years after their latest release, 'The Album' was released in 2020.

  • Arizona ammunition company pledges to send a million bullets to Ukraine's army, saying it stands for freedom and democracy

    After Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for aid, an Arizona company is offering to provide ammunition to help Ukraine fight back against Russia.

  • Investors are squeezing out middle-class homebuyers in Charlotte

    Outside investors own too many homes in Charlotte. They buy up affordable homes and squeeze out the middle class. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Here's Why Western Leaders are Reluctant to Impose a No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others have called for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to counter the threat from Russian military aircraft. For now, NATO leaders have said they aren’t willing, fearful such a move could drag them into a broader war with Russia. A no-fly zone is an order to ban aircraft in a specified area. Such zones are sometimes imposed over government buildings or public places for security reasons, or over sacred sites for religious and cultural reasons. Their mo

  • Queen Elizabeth ends COVID-19 isolation with Trudeau meeting

    Queen Elizabeth II met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in her first official meeting since spending weeks in COVID-19 isolation, The Associated Press reported. Trudeau is visiting Great Britain for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pictures from the short meeting showed Trudeau clasping the Queen's hands with both hands as the two share a warm...

  • 6 scenic homes beside rivers

    It doesn’t hurt to look!

  • 'Neck pain is gone': The most popular gel pillows at Amazon are now $16 a pop, today only

    Side sleeper? Back sleeper? No sweat — this top-rated pillow works in every position.

  • Fed banking on interest rate hikes to keep inflation from inflating as much as past year

    You may think Inflation is like the weather: Everyone complains, but can’t do anything about it.