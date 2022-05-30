In Kherson region, the Ukrainian armed forces knocked out the enemy from Mykolaivka General Staff

MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022

Ukrainian troops forced the enemy to withdraw from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson oblast.

Source: Summary - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.00 hours

Literally: "During the successful offensive of the Defense Forces units, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson Oblast, which led to panic among the servicemen of other units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" (there are several villages with the name Mykolaivka in the Kherson oblast, and it is not clear from the summary of the General Staff which one we are talking about - Ed.)

Details: In general on Pivdennobuzkyi front, the enemy did not conduct any active military operations. He fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blahodatne, Partyzanske and others.

On Slobozhanskyi front, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive, conducting research on possible ways to advance, supplying weapons and military equipment and material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In order to reduce the offensive potential of the Ukrainian troops, Russian forces are firing on the positions of the Defense Forces from barrel and rocket artillery.

On the Kharkiv front the enemy did not carry out active offensive operations. Their main efforts are focused on deterring the actions of Ukrainian units. They fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky and Cherkaski Tyshky.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy continues to regroup troops to resume the offensive in the directions of Izyum – Barvenkovo and Izyum – Slavyansk. In the direction of the settlement Kurulka, they made an attempt to conduct assault operations, had no success, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

On the Donetsk front, in addition to artillery attacks, the enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoselivka and Lysychansk, as well as rocket strikes in the areas of the settlements of Soledar and Siversk.

On the Lyman front, the enemy regrouped and prepared for an offensive. They tried to scout the advance routes through water obstacles.

On the Sievierodonetsk front, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka and Ustynivka, and fighting continues.

On the Bakhmut front further fighting continued in the areas of the settlements of Kumyshuvakha, Novoluganske and Berestove.

On Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia fronts the enemy is not successful; it is trying to strengthen the grouping and make up for losses at the expense of outdated and restored equipment.

On the Kryvyi Rih front, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops with artillery and conducted a counter-battery struggle.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no special changes. The Armed Forces of Belarus continue to check their combat readiness until 4 June this year.

On Siversk front, the enemy continues to carry out artillery attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation in the border areas, namely the settlements of Boiaro-Lezhaci and Manukhivka in the Sumy oblast and Yanzhulivka and Kamenska Sloboda in the Chernihiv oblast.

In the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue to perform missions to isolate the combat area, conduct reconnaissance and fire support in the Primorsky direction. The enemy is blocking civil navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

One carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type is ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

In order to provide a consolidated unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation located on the Zmiinyi (Snake) island, the General Staff noted the transition of the landing boat "Diuhon" and two anti-sabotage boats "Raptor" in the direction of the island.

The occupiers continue to build up the air defence system in the territory temporarily occupied Crimea. In certain areas, the enemy additionally deployed up to two S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions from the 4th Army of the Southern Military District.

