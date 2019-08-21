Is KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services (NSE:KHFM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited (NSE:KHFM) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.
What Is KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services had ₹250.0m of debt in March 2019, down from ₹271.6m, one year before. However, it does have ₹41.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹208.3m.
How Healthy Is KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services had liabilities of ₹289.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹79.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹41.8m and ₹402.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₹74.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.
This surplus suggests that KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Even though KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's debt is only 2.3, its interest cover is really very low at 1.7. This does have us wondering if the company pays high interest because it is considered risky. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Also relevant is that KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 28% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services created free cash flow amounting to 13% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.
Our View
KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its interest cover. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services's earnings per share history for free.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt.
