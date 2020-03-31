Khiron Meets Essential Patient Needs with Launch of Teleconsultation Services in Colombia

Starting April 1 st , Company's virtual consultation service gives patients access to clinic services and doctors trained to prescribe medical cannabis

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced the Company has launched its teleconsultation services, leveraging its medical team and existing patient network to meet essential patient needs during the current COVID-19 pandemic. From an initial beta launch, the Company anticipates rapidly expanding services across its entire patient network amidst the growing acceptance of telemedicine services.

"We are in unprecedented times and so it is more important than ever for Khiron to continue to meet the medical needs of our patients. The launch of our teleconsultation services was made possible with our on-staff doctor expertise and established patient network, allowing us to move swiftly to continue to deliver clinical services and prescriptions for medical cannabis and other drugs, directly to the patients who need it," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director.

Khiron's teleconsultation services launch on April 1st, with an initial beta phase to serve priority patient needs. Expanded services will launch in the coming weeks to be fully available to patients across Colombia, including to the Company's over 120,000 patient network established through its ILANS and Zerenia medical facilities. The Company is working closely with third party payers to ensure the program meets their insurance coverage requirements.

"Khiron has established contingency plans in place for all our facilities, including our medical facilities which are essential to serving the community. Those plans were put into action and our medical facilities and supply chain remain operating within strict government guidelines established as a result of the current pandemic. I commend our frontline staff for their continued hard work and commitment to meeting patient needs during this difficult time," said Mr. Torres.

Khiron is the first, and currently the only, Company authorized to sell medical cannabis in Colombia, having recently obtained certification of Good Elaboration Practices (GEP) for Magistral Preparations with Cannabis. Under Colombian regulations, GEP is a manufacturing and processing certification that is a mandatory requirement for commercializing customized medical cannabis prescriptions known as magistral preparations.

