Khloé Kardashian corrects people when they call her 3-year-old daughter 'big' instead of 'tall'

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian said that she corrects people who call daughter True "big" instead of "tall."

"I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall,'" Kardashian said in a recent interview with Health.

"I know what an adult means... but I don't want her to misinterpret that," the reality star added.

Khloé Kardashian said in a recent interview that she corrects people who call her daughter True "big" instead of "tall."

The reality star told Health that she doesn't want her three-year-old, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, to "misinterpret" people's comments.

"I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big,'" Kardashian revealed. "And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.'"

"I try to make them be more descriptive," the "Good American" founder continued. "I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

Kardashian also revealed that she's so protective over True because of her own relationship with food and body image.

"When it comes to food - I had so many issues," Kardashian said. "It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has spoken out about her battle with self-acceptance. In April, she discussed her insecurities while defending her efforts to wipe an unedited bikini photo of herself from the internet.

"As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are," she wrote on Instagram.

Read the original article on Insider