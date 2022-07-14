Khloé Kardashian 'incredibly grateful' to surrogate for second child with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian will welcome a second child via surrogacy. According to a source, the child was conceived with NBA player Tristan Thompson.
At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked […]
Save up to £100 off these popular Aldi garden buys.
"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid," Davidson says in a new interview. "That's like my dream. It's like super corny." He can even imagine dressing the child up.
Whether it be a beauty product she was grooving on for a season or her favorite purse, there’s no denying that the world loves to see what Kate Middleton loves. Chances are if you’ve seen Kate Middleton out and about the past decade, then you’ve caught a glimpse of her minimalist staple sneakers. According to […]
On a recent podcast episode, Meghan King claimed she "didn't ever want to get married again" prior to tying the knot with Cuffe Biden Owens
Missy Elliott has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only did the newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient observe her 51st birthday, but she also commemorated the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. In a specially curated event from her longtime manager and friend, Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment (and in […]
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents of two and their two-year-old daughter Willa is officially a big sister. Turner has given birth to their second child. Here, details.
This show promises to be hilarious and, ahem, revealing — and we’re living.
Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati got Down in the DMs with E! News, revealing why she chose to block her ex-fiancé Shake on Insta, as well as which co-stars she still keeps in touch with.
Garcelle at Home will be available exclusively on HSN.com beginning July 13
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA during a day date, just weeks after the rocker’s medical emergency. At the time, doctors diagnosed Travis with pancreatitis. It seems the ‘Blink 182’ drummer is recovering well and fans are in store for more makeout sessions as seen on ‘The Kardashians,’ season 2 trailer.
It turns out Austin Dillon can not only find the best groove on the race track but on the dance floor as well. The “Austin Dillon's Life In The Fast Lane” subject’s wife and co-star, Whitney Dillon, took to Instagram on Tuesday where she shared a fun video of her husband’s dance moves while reminiscing about the early days of their meeting each other and falling in love. The video shows Dillon in his natural habitat, leaning against his race car and giving an interview to NBC Sports. However, th
"Good Morning America" tried a taste of the model's drink that’s going viral on TikTok.
Because when has she ever feared a little controversy?
Ciara's got her friends and family jumping into a new TikTok video, featuring her latest single, 'Jump.' While at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sicily, Italy, the singer gathered husband Russell Wilson, her kids and famous friends including Sharon Stone, Lupita Nyong'o, Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, Helen Mirren and Anitta to join in for the fun video.
Image Source: Getty/Michael Kovac / Contributor Ana de Armas is serving as a premiere source of nail inspiration as she promotes her upcoming movie, "The Gray Man." On July 13, Armas posted a behind-the-scenes picture as she got ready for the film's world premiere in Hollywood, and she showed off her version of the manicure that her fellow A-listers can't seem to get enough of - supermodel nails.
The shift comes days after the company announced it will close 16 stores across the country that have "a high volume of challenging incidents."
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go mano a mano as two improbably pretty assassins with no mercy (or relaxed-fit chinos) to spare.
WNBA star Brittney Griner made her first appearance in a Russian court since pleading guilty to drug charges last week. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Kennan Institute and an expert on Russian law, spoke with Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano about the purpose of today's hearing and the next steps in Griner's trial.
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announce they’re expecting their first child together. The reality stars reveal the news with a maternity photo shoot on the beach. This will be the first child for Heather, and the third for Tarek, who shares 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.