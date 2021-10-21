Khloé Kardashian shares the 'shady' Halloween costume daughter True chose for her

Be ready for anything when your toddler picks out your Halloween costume!

Khloé Kardashian shared Thursday on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show that she is not wild about the one her 3-year-old daughter, True, chose for her this year.

While her little one is going as the Disney princess Moana, Kardashian said True wants her to go as Pua the pig from the same animated movie.

“So it’s a little shady of her,” Kardashian joked. “But that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

To be fair, Pua is one of the cutest characters from the 2016 Disney film, so this mother-daughter costume will no doubt be adorable.

MOANA, (Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Kardashians always go big when it comes to Halloween. Last year, Kardashian, True and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, donned elaborate custom-designed Marc Antony and Cleopatra outfits.

Kim Kardashian West and her kids also went all-out with their costumes last year, dressing up as characters (and tigers) from the hit Netflix reality series, “Tiger King.”

In Health magazine’s November 2021 cover story, Kardashian opened up about how she is fostering True’s emotional well-being as she gets older. She said she asks people to be mindful of the way they discuss True’s growth, to ensure that her daughter maintains a healthy body image.

“I don't play when it comes to True,” she said. “She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big,'" she said. "And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

Kardashian added that since becoming a mom, she has gained a lot of empathy for other mothers in her family.

“Kourtney was the first one to be a parent,” she said. “It would be like, ‘Why are you late?’ But now, it's like, ‘OK, I get it.’ There are things that you can't understand until you are a parent. My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion — it's like, wait, you had six kids?!”

