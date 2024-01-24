Khloe Kardashian wants 'to sign a petition' after Valerie Bertinelli was let go from 'Kids Baking Championship'

Khloe Kardashian and other celebrities are rallying around Valerie Bertinelli after the former "Hot in Cleveland" star announced she was let go as co-host of the Food Network program “Kids Baking Championship.”

Bertinelli, 63, revealed Jan. 20 in a selfie video on Instagram that she wasn't "asked back" to the show, which she's co-hosted with Duff Goldman since its Season One premiere in 2015.

“I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings, and I know it’s not supposed to. Logically, I know that it’s business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on ‘Kids Baking Championship,'" Bertinelli says in the video, adding, “Really sucks."

Kardashian commented on Bertinelli's post to say how upset she was by the Food Network's decision to let her go from the program, even offering to sign a petition so the actor and cookbook author could remain as co-host.

"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition," wrote Kardashian. "I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you.

"The way you are with the children is magical," the mom of two continued. "Your understanding and advice to them is key. Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both… I’m so sorry! This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt."

Pop singer Debbie Gibson also chimed in to sympathize with Bertinelli.

"Ohhh I understand this so completely. Not sure why these sorts of decisions are made, budgets and all. It’s all too familiar in show biz so of course we all go to the place of the universe having something else in store but right this second or sucks and hurts so feel all the feels and know that all of your beautiful community members here are with you!" wrote Gibson.Comedian Loni Love told Bertinelli, "I'm so sorry to hear this.. this industry has changed so much but you know your value and worth.. most of all your talent… another project is coming soon for you V!"

Celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, who appears frequently as a judge on the Food Network show "Chopped," also commented in support of Bertinelli.

"Sending lot of love your way! Don’t forget how amazing you are and how many people you inspire," wrote Freitag.

Food Network did not immediately respond for comment after Bertinelli posted her video.

Bertinelli says in her video that she filmed the current season of “Kids Baking Championship” in the summer of 2022, which she called her “apex year of hell.”

“I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine because that’s what you do. And without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life,” said the former "One Day at a Time" star, whose divorce from husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022.

Co-hosting the show allowed her to "spread some kindness," says Bertinelli, who gushes about working alongside Goldman as well as with the show's talented crew members and kid contestants.

Bertinelli concludes her video by pleading with the show's young bakers to "always, always believe in yourself."

"Please do that for me and keep baking. I’ll miss you guys," she says.

The actor later posted on X to correct a report indicating that she had exited "Kids Baking Championship" because talks between her and the Food Network had "stalled."

"This is a tad misleading. There were never any talks, so no talks could be stalled. ... I was basically ghosted," she wrote.

She added, "I have zero ill will toward anyone at FN, I enjoyed every single moment I worked for them, and they are all lovely, kind, hard-working people. And I understand business is business. But I won’t tolerate lies. I am a lot of things, but I am not greedy, nor am I a liar."

Bertinelli's update about her hosting duties on "Kids Baking Championship" comes less than a year after she announced in April 2023 that her Food Network show “Valerie’s Home Cooking” had been canceled after 14 seasons.

